3rd ODI: Glenn Maxwell claims career-best figures to decimate India

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:24 pm Sep 27, 202310:24 pm

Maxwell bowled a match-winning spell against India in the third ODI (Photo credit: X/@CricketAus)

Glenn Maxwell was the pick of the bowlers for Australia in the third ODI against India in Rajkot. The veteran off-spinner was exceptional as he registered his career-best bowling figures of 4/40 from his 10 overs. Maxwell's spell helped Australia to win the third ODI and denied India a historic series whitewash. The visitors won the clash by 66 runs. Here's more.

A match-winning spell from Maxwell

Maxwell, who missed the first two ODIs, showed Australia that he can be an asset with the ball in these conditions. Maxwell broke the opening partnership between Washington Sundar and Rohit Sharma, as he removed both of them. He returned to outfox Virat Kohli, who looked in great touch. Lastly, the 34-year-old removed Shreyas Iyer, breaking a crucial partnership with KL Rahul.

A look at his ODI numbers

Playing his 129th ODI match, Maxwell raced to 64 wickets at a bowling average of 47.71. As mentioned, this is his career-best ODI figures and his fourth four-fer in this format. He has claimed four-fers against England, New Zealand, West Indies, and now India. Against India, Maxwell has returned with eight wickets in 30 ODIs. He maintains an economy rate of 5.95 against them.

His numbers in home, away and neutral venues

In 53 home ODIs, the veteran spinner has scalped 30 wickets at 41.93. Maxwell has compiled 22 wickets in 47 away (home of opposition) ODIs at an average of 46.81. In 29 neutral ODIs, the 34-year-old has amassed 12 wickets at 63.83. In 16 ODIs in India, Maxwell has only picked up six wickets at 57.83.

Summary of the match

﻿Mitchell Marsh and David Warner added 78 runs after skipper Pat Cummins elected to bat. While the duo recorded 50+ scores, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne followed suit. Although Jasprit Bumrah's spell haunted Australia, they still managed to post 352/7. Like Australia, India had a positive start, with Rohit and Kohli scoring fifties. However, Maxwell took a four-fer to decimate India's batting (286/10).