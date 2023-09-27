Australia win 3rd ODI; India seal three-match series 2-1: Stats

Australia won the match by 66 runs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Australia beat India in the 3rd ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, on September 27. The Men in Yellow successfully defended 352/7, with Glenn Maxwell taking four wickets. Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma went in vain. Earlier, Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne laid the foundation for Australia's win. Nevertheless, India have sealed the three-ODI series 2-1.

A look at the match's summary

Openers Marsh and Warner added 78 runs after skipper Pat Cummins elected to bat. While the duo recorded 50+ scores, Smith and Labuschagne followed suit. Although Jasprit Bumrah's spell haunted Australia, Labuschagne propelled Australia past 340. Australia eventually finished on 352/7. Like Australia, India had a positive start, with Rohit and Kohli scoring fifties. However, Maxwell took a four-fer to decimate India's batting (286/10).

Marsh races past 2,200 ODI runs

With a 96-run (84) knock, Marsh raced past 2,200 runs in ODIs. He now has 2,231 runs from 79 ODIs at an average of 34.32. The tally includes a strike rate of 94.21. During the innings, Marsh also completed 200 fours in the format. He averages 76.33 against India in ODIs, having scored 458 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 117.73.

Warner slams his 31st ODI fifty

Warner became India's first breakthrough in the ninth over when Prasidh Krishna dismissed him. The former departed after scoring his 31st half-century in the format. He smashed a 34-ball 56 (6 fours and 4 sixes). Playing his 150th ODI, Warner has raced to 6,397 runs at an average of 45.04. The tally of his 50+ scores in the format also includes 20 tons.

Fifty in third consecutive match

Warner has scored fifties in each of the three games in the India series. His scores in the matches read 56, 53, and 52. Overall, Warner has four half-centuries and a hundred in the format this year. Against India, he has raced to 1,174 runs in 25 games at an excellent average of 51.04. This was his ninth ODI fifty against India.

Fourth-fastest Australian to 5,000 ODI runs

Smith slammed 74 off 61 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours. During the match, Smith completed 5,000 runs in ODIs. He accomplished the milestone with his 20th run. Smith completed 5,000 runs in 129 innings of 145 ODI games. Dean Jones took 128 innings to achieve the feat. Only Warner (115 innings) and Aaron Finch (126 innings) have done so faster among Australians.

10th fifty-plus score for Labuschagne

Labuschagne successfully carried the rope after Smith got dismissed. Although the former lost Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green in quick succession, he kept the scoreboard ticking. Labuschagne added 46 runs with skipper Cummins after Australia were reduced to 299/6. Labuschagne slammed a 58-ball 72 (9 fours). It was his eighth half-century in ODI cricket (10th fifty-plus score).

Rohit enters this elite list

Rohit showcased his onslaught in the first 10 overs, scoring a 57-ball 81 (5 fours and 6 sixes). He brought up his fifty in the 10th over off 31 balls. Rohit has become the fifth Indian to score 50+ runs within the first 10 overs in an ODI. Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, and Robin Uthappa are the other Indians with this feat.

Another record for Rohit

As mentioned, Rohit smashed 6 maximums in his 81-run knock in Rajkot. He already holds the record for hitting five-plus sixes in an ODI most times among Indians. Rohit recorded this feat for the 17th time. Besides, Rohit now has the most international sixes in a country (257th). He broke the record of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (256).

Maxwell takes his fourth four-fer

Maxwell took four wickets for just 40 runs in 10 overs. It was his fourth four-fer in ODI cricket. Maxwell broke the opening partnership between Sundar and Rohit, as he removed both of them. The Australian all-rounder returned to outfox Kohli, who looked in great touch. Lastly, the 34-year-old removed Shreyas Iyer (48), breaking a crucial partnership with KL Rahul (26).

Kohli completes 5,500 ODI runs at home

Kohli looked promising with his 56-run knock. It was his 66th half-century in the format. In the process, the 34-year-old has become the second batter to complete 5,500 runs in ODIs at home. He has equaled the record of Sachin Tendulkar, the only other player with this record. Last month, Kohli became the fastest to 13,000 ODI runs, breaking another record of Tendulkar.

Bumrah's joint-most expensive ODI spell

Despite being expensive, Bumrah was the pick of India's bowlers in the high-scoring first innings. He took four wickets for 81 runs in 10 overs. Bumrah has recorded his joint-most expensive spell in ODI cricket. He took 2/81 against England in Cuttack 2017. Bumrah bowled nine overs. England scored 366/8 while chasing 382 in that encounter.

India were eyeing first ODI series sweep over Australia

India have won the three-match ODI series 2-1. They were eyeing their first-ever ODI series win against Australia. Notably, India have never whitewashed Australia in an ODI series (three or more matches). Even the Aussies haven't attained this feat. Australia won the last two ODI series against India by a 2-1 margin. India's last ODI series win over Australia came in 2020.