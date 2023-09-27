Mitchell Marsh slams his 17th half-century in ODIs: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 27, 2023 | 04:19 pm 2 min read

Mitchell Marsh slammed an 84-ball 96

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has slammed his 17th half-century in ODI cricket. The 31-year-old reached the mark in the 3rd ODI against India at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Marsh, who opened with David Warner, added 78 runs with him. The former then took Australia past 200. Marsh missed his second ODI century by four runs. He smashed an 84-ball 96.

A solid knock from Marsh

Marsh and Warner gave Australia a flying start after Australian skipper Pat Cummins elected to bat on a flat Rajkot wicket. The duo took Australia past 70 within eight overs, with Warner accelerating in this phase. Marsh changed gears once Warner departed. The former smashed 96 off 84 balls, a knock laced with 13 fours and 3 sixes.

Marsh's only ODI ton

Marsh, who has been in sublime form across formats lately, owns a solitary century in ODI cricket. His last and only century in the format came over seven years ago. He slammed an unbeaten 102 against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2016. Besides a ton, Marsh has 17 half-centuries in the format.

Marsh gets past 2,200 ODI runs

With this knock, Marsh raced past 2,200 runs in ODI cricket. He now has 2,231 runs from 79 ODIs at an average of 34.32. The tally includes a strike rate of 94.21. During the innings, Marsh also completed 200 fours in the format. Marsh averages 76.33 against India in ODIs, having scored 458 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 117.73.

