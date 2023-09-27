Asian Games: Shooter Esha Singh bags women's 25m pistol silver

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 27, 2023 | 03:01 pm 2 min read

Esha Singh claimed India's sixth silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games

Indian shooters continued their dominance on Day 4 at the 2023 Asian Games as Esha Singh clinched the silver medal in the women's 25m pistol event. Esha claimed India's sixth silver medal of the event and the 10 in the overall tally. While she did exceedingly well, Manu Bhaker could only manage to score 21 to finish fifth in the final. Here's more.

Esha clinches silver; Manu finishes in fifth spot

Esha scored a creditable 34 in the women's 25m pistol final, which helped her secure the silver medal. She was only behind China's Liu Rui, who won the gold medal with a score of 38, which was also the new Asian Games record. After finishing fifth in the qualification, Esha leveled up her game, while Manu, who topped the qualification faltered to finish fifth.

Gold medal for India in women's 25m pistol team event

Manu finished at the top after the precision stage and continued that form in the rapids. She finished with 590 (28x inner 10s) and has qualified for the final. Esha has also made it to the finals after finishing fifth with a score of 586 (17x). Rhythm missed out on qualification, after finishing seventh. It was India's fourth gold medal at the Asian Games.

Men's skeet team bags bronze medal

The Indian men's skeet team of Angad Bajwa, Gurjoat Khangura, and Anant Jeet Singh secured the bronze medal in the men's skeet team event at the 2023 Asian Games. The trio shot a total of 355 to settle for the third position as China won the gold medal and Qatar finished with the silver. Anant, who finished fourth will progress to the individual final.

Indian women's team finished fourth

The Indian women's team of Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, and Darshna Rathore came close to a medal as they finished fourth in the shotgun skeet event. They finished behind Kazakhstan, China, and Thailand, and unfortunately, none of the shooters qualified for the individual final event.

