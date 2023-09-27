Steve Smith becomes fourth-fastest Australian to 5,000 ODI runs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 27, 2023 | 02:38 pm 2 min read

Smith became the 17th player to complete 5,000 ODI runs for Australia (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran Australian batter Steve Smith has accomplished a major milestone as he has completed 5,000 runs in ODI cricket. He reached the landmark with his 20th run in the 3rd ODI against India in Rajkot. Smith became the fourth-fastest Aussie to get the mark. Overall, he became the 17th player to complete 5,000 ODI runs for Australia. Here are his stats.

Joint-third-fastest Australian to the mark

Smith completed 5,000 runs in 129 innings of 145 ODI games. Dean Jones took 128 innings to achieve the feat. Only David Warner (115 innings) and Aaron Finch (126 innings) have accomplished the milestone faster among Australians. Meanwhile, Pakistan's current skipper Babar Azam is overall the fastest to the mark, having taken just 97 innings.

12 ODI tons for Australia

Smith, who started as a leg-spinning all-rounder, made his ODI debut in February 2010. He averages an impressive 44-plus in ODI cricket. He owns 12 tons and 29 fifties in the format with 164 being his best score. In 26 ODIs against India, he has scored 1,200-plus runs at a 56-plus average. He has smashed five centuries and as many fifties against India.

His home away and neutral record

As many as 2,613 of Smith's ODI runs have come in 59 home ODIs at 56.8. Smith has amassed nine centuries and 12 fifties at home. He tallies over 1,650 ODI runs in 60 away (home of opposition) matches at a 33-plus average (50s: 11, 100s: 2). At neutral venues, he has compiled 725 runs in 25 games at 42.64 (50s: 6, 100: 1).

