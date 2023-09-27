Jasprit Bumrah takes three-fer, records his joint-most expensive ODI spell

By Parth Dhall 09:04 pm Sep 27, 202309:04 pm

Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets for 81 runs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah was taken to cleaners by the Australian batters in the 3rd ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. The right-arm pacer was the most expensive Indian bowler, having conceded 81 runs in 10 overs. However, he also took three wickets, which stopped Australia from scoring over 400. Notably, Bumrah recorded his joint-most expensive spell in the format.

The pick of India's bowlers

Despite being expensive, Bumrah was the pick of India's bowlers in the high-scoring first innings. The right-arm seamer, who recently made his ODI comeback, took three wickets. He dismissed both Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell when Australia were cruising at 267/3. His double-wicket spell terminated Australia's bid to score 400 runs. Bumrah then uprooted Labuschagne, the former's final victim of the day.

Bumrah's joint-most expensive spell

As mentioned, Bumrah has recorded his joint-most expensive spell in ODI cricket. He took 2/81 against England in Cuttack 2017. Bumrah bowled nine overs. England scored 366/8 while chasing 382 in that encounter.

Bumrah races to 129 ODI wickets

Bumrah made his ODI debut against Australia only in January 2016. India's premier pacer across formats, Bumrah has raced to 129 wickets from 78 ODIs at an average of 24.31. The right-arm pacer has 26 wickets against Australia from 19 matches. However, his average against the Aussies is pretty ordinary (36.38). Bumrah hasn't taken over three wickets in an ODI match against Australia.