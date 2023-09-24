India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Steve Smith elects to bowl

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 24, 2023

India are 1-0 up in the series (Source: X/@ICC)

India are up against Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series. Despite missing out on several key players, India displayed a comprehensive show in the series opener and claimed a five-wicket win. They will now aim to seal the series. Australia, meanwhile, stand in a do-or-die game. Meanwhile, Australian skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bowl.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore will host the second match on Sunday (September 24). The track here usually favors the batters as teams often rack up 300-plus totals here. Meanwhile, spinners are also expected to get some assistance in the middle overs. The match will be telecast live on Sports 18 channels and live-streamed on the JioCinema app (1:30pm IST).

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have met in 147 ODIs as of now, with India winning 55 of them. While Australia have won 82 ODIs, as many as 10 matches were abandoned. In India as well, Australia have a 32-31 lead over the Men in Blue in ODI cricket (5 NR). Notably, India have lost three of their last four ODI series against Australia.

Here are the key performers

Mohammed Shami, who took a fifer in the series opener, now has 37 ODI wickets against Australia. Shubman Gill's tally of 1,126 ODI runs is the most for a batter in 2023. Steve Smith scored 63 in his only ODI appearance in Indore, back in 2017. Adam Zampa has returned with 33 wickets in 20 ODIs against India.

Steve Smith to lead, Spencer Johnson makes ODI debut

Australia have made three changes with Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, and regular skipper Pat Cummins being rested. Steve Smith will hence lead the team. Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, and Spencer Johnson are the inclusions. Notably, Johnson, a left-arm speedster, makes his ODI debut. India have made a solitary change with Prasidh Krishna replacing Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammed Siraj contines to stay on the bench.

Here are the playing XIs

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Matthew Short, Steve Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson. India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK & C), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna.

