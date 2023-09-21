Anrich Nortje, Sisanda Magala ruled out of ODI WC: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 21, 2023 | 12:23 pm 2 min read

Both pacers suffered injuries during the recently-concluded Australia ODI series (Source: X/@ICC)

In a major blow for Team South Africa, pacers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India due to injuries. South Africa's white-ball head coach Rob Walter confirmed the same on Thursday (September 21). Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams have been drafted in as the replacements. Here are further details.

Nortje down with back issues

Both Nortje and Magala suffered injuries during the recently-concluded Australia ODI series. Nortje sustained a suspected lumbar (lower back) stress fracture during the second ODI and missed the remaining three games. Meanwhile, Magala complained about a knee niggle and has been left out due to precautionary measures. Walter termed the ouster of both pacers as "disappointing."

What did Walter say?

"It's hugely disappointing for Anrich and Sisanda to be missing out on the 50-over World Cup. Both are quality players that add immense value to the Proteas," said Walter. "We sympathize in their omission and will continue to provide all the necessary support as they work towards their return to competitive action," he added.

Here are their ODI numbers

One of the fastest bowlers going around, Nortje has been a vital part of SA's white-ball teams. In 22 ODIs, he has raced to 36 wickets at an economy of 5.86. The 32-year-old Magala debuted in ODIs in November 2021. So far, he has returned with 15 wickets in eight games in the format at an economy of 6.68. The tally includes a fifer.

Phehlukwayo and Williams's stats

Phehlukwayo, a fast-bowling all-rounder, was a part of SA's 2019 WC squad. In 76 ODIs, he has scalped 89 wickets at an economy of 5.77 besides scoring 781 runs at 24.40 (50s: 2). Lizaad Williams has returned with a solitary wicket in his only ODI appearance so far. In 59 List A games, he has 77 wickets (ER: 5.26).

