England vs Ireland ODI series 2023: Statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 17, 2023 | 12:57 pm 3 min read

A new-look England team will host Ireland in a three-match ODI series, starting on September 20. This will be England's final assignment ahead of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup next month. However, the Brits have named a second-string team for this series with Zak Crawley being the skipper. Ireland hence have a great chance of causing an upset. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

England have 10 wins and two defeats against the Irish team in ODIs (NR: 1). Ireland famously defeated them in a 2011 World Cup match. At home, England have won four of their five games against England, losing one. The two sides last played a bilateral ODI series in July-August 2020. England clinched the three-match affair 2-1.

A second-string team for England

No player from the squad against Ireland is a part of England's provisional WC squad. Harry Brook and Brydon Carse are the only players from the Ireland series squad who were involved in England's recent 3-1 ODI series triumph over New Zealand. A veteran of three ODIs, Crawley will lead England for the first time. The opener has proven his mettle in Test cricket.

Highest capped England player with 16 caps

Having played 14 ODIs, Philip Salt is England's highest-capped ODI player in the squad. The likes of Sam Hain, George Scrimshaw, and Jamie Smith are in contention to receive their maiden ODI caps. Meanwhile, Ben Duckett, who has cemented his place in England's Test team, would be Crawley's deputy in the series. He has played six ODIs so far.

Strong squad for Ireland

As Ireland won't participate in this year's WC, they have named a full-strength squad with Paul Stirling being the captain. New Zealand-born left-arm spinner Theo van Woerkom has earned his maiden ODI call-up. This will be Ireland's maiden ODI assignment since their failed campaign in the WC Qualifiers earlier this year. They eventually finished seventh after missing out on the Super Sixes' phase.

Key performers for England

With 238 runs at a strike rate of 196.69, Brook finished The Hundred 2023 as the third-highest run-getter. Will Jacks hammered 227 runs in the competition at a strike rate of 154.42. He also scalped five wickets. Young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed returned with nine wickets in as many games in the competition at a tremendous economy rate of 6.96.

Key performers for Ireland

Pacer Mark Adair has returned with 27 wickets in 15 ODIs in 2023, conceding runs at 5.43. Joshua Little has played 10 ODIs this year, returning with 15 wickets at an economy of 6.18. Harry Tector has smothered 618 ODI runs this year at a tremendous economy rate of 56.18. George Dockrell has smoked 398 ODI runs in 2023 at 56.85 (SR: 101.01).

Here are the approaching milestones

Andrew Balbirnie (2,907) can become the fourth Ireland player to accomplish 3,000 ODI runs. He is also seven hits short of completing 100 sixes in Ireland colors. Little is just two short of completing 50 ODI wickets. Stirling requires seven wickets to get the same milestone. Tector needs 106 runs to complete 3,000 international runs.

England squad for Ireland ODIs

England squad: Zak Crawley (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Sam Hain, Will Jack, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, George Scrimshaw, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

Ireland squad for England ODIs

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (Captain), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young.

