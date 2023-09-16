IND vs SL, Asia Cup Final: Decoding key player battles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 16, 2023 | 02:42 pm 3 min read

India are up against Sri Lanka in the blockbuster final of the 2023 Asia Cup. The Men in Blue broke SL's 13-0DI winning streak with a 41-triumph when the two sides recently met in the Super Four stage. Dasun Shanaka's men would hence fight for redemption. However, India boast a far stronger side on the paper. Here are the anticipated player battles.

Pathum Nissanka vs Jasprit Bumrah

Pathum Nissanka has emerged as a prolific run-scorer for SL and he would be determined to make a significant mark against the Indian team. However, he will have to tackle Jasprit Bumrah's thunderbolts with the new ball. Notably, Bumrah dismissed Nissanka for six in the Super Fours match. Overall, the Indian speedster owns 37 powerplay wickets in 69 ODI innings.

Charith Asalanka vs Kuldeep Yadav

The in-form Kuldeep Yadav snapped a four-wicket haul against SL in the Super Fours and the spinner would be raring to replicate his heroics. One of his victims in that game was Charith Asalanka. Kuldeep has dismissed the southpaw twice in four ODI meetings. However, Asalanka would be high on confidence, having smoked a match-winning 49* in his preceding outing against Pakistan.

Kusal Mendis vs Ravindra Jadeja

Kusal Mendis would be critical to SL's chances, having smoked three fifties in the ongoing tournament. The tally includes two scores of 90-plus. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja can pose a threat against him in the middle overs. Mendis has fallen prey to left-arm spinners nine times in 40 ODI meetings. Jadeja has also dismissed him once in two meetings.

Virat Kohli vs Dunith Wellalage

Young left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage ran through India's top order in the Super Fours with a fifer. He dismissed the talismanic Virat Kohli for just three in the duel. Overall, Kohli has fallen prey to left-arm spinners 22 times in 97 ODI innings. Notably, Kohli has fallen prey to spinners four times in eight ODI innings this year.

Shubman Gill vs Kasun Rajitha

Fresh from a century against Bangladesh, Shubman Gill would like to make his bat talk once again. He would be required to deal with Kasun Rajitha in the powerplay overs. Notably, the pacer has dismissed Gill once in four past ODI meetings. The right-arm pacer has snapped 10 wickets in the powerplay phase, conceding runs at 5.03.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host this contest on Sunday (September 17). The track here has been favoring spinners in this competition. Batters showcasing application have been awarded with runs. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app. The contest has a start time of 3:00pm IST.

