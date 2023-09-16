Asia Cup final: Injury-hit Sri Lanka to meet formidable India

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 16, 2023 | 02:05 pm 3 min read

India defeated Sri Lanka in the group stage (Source: X/@ICC)

India will be up against Sri Lanka in the high-voltage final of the 2023 Asia Cup. The Men in Blue walked away with a 41-run triumph when these two sides met recently met in a Super Fours game. However, that loss against India was SL's solitary defeat in their last 15 ODIs. India, meanwhile, lost their preceding game against Bangladesh. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host this contest on Sunday (September 17). The track here has been favoring spinners in this competition. Batters showcasing application have been awarded with runs. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app. The contest has a start time of 3:00pm IST.

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 166 times in ODIs with India comprehensively dominating the head-to-head record 97-57 (NR: 11, Tie: 1). At home, the Lankan team has won 30 of its 65 ODIs against the Indian team, losing 29 (NR: 6). As far as the ODI editions of the Asia Cup are concerned, SL have nine wins and 11 defeats against India.

Maheesh Theekshana unavailable for the final

SL, who are already missing out on several key players, won't have Maheesh Theekshana's services in the final. The mystery spinner sustained a muscle injury against Pakistan. Meanwhile, India are set to recall their prominent players after fielding a second-string XI against Bangladesh. All of India's top-six batters have at least one fifty in the tournament. Kuldeep Yadav has been sensational with the ball.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana. India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Here are the key performers

Virat Kohli has clobbered 644 runs across 10 ODI innings in Colombo at 107.33. Kuldeep Yadav has taken nine wickets in his last two ODIs at this venue. Shubman Gill's tally of 1,025 ODI runs is the most for a batter in 2023. Pathum Nissanka has clobbered 817 ODI runs in 2023 at a brilliant average of 48.05.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Shubman Gill, Pathum Nissanka, Dananjaya de Silva, Hardik Pandya (VC), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Kusal Mendis, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill (VC), Pathum Nissanka, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kuldeep Yadav (C), Jasprit Bumrah.

