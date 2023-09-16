5th ODI: Confident South Africa meet Australia in series decider

Sports

5th ODI: Confident South Africa meet Australia in series decider

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 16, 2023 | 12:52 pm 3 min read

The series is currently levelled at 2-2 (Source: X/@ICC)

South Africa and Australia will battle it out in the fifth and deciding ODI of the series. While the Aussies claimed victories in the first two games, the hosts made a stunning comeback with victories in the next two matches. Moreover, they are coming off a mammoth 164-run triumph in the fourth encounter. Here we look at the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the series finale on September (September 17). The track here has been fruitful for batting in recent years. Meanwhile, chasing teams have won 28 of the 50 ODIs at this venue, losing 20. The duel will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30pm IST) and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and Fancode (paid subscription).

A look at the head-to-head record

South Africa are just ahead of Australia in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs, having clinched 53 of the 107 ODIs against them. While Australia emerged winners 50 times, the two sides have played out three tied matches (NR: 1). At home, SA have 27 wins and 22 defeats against the Aussie side (Tie: 1).

Travis Head blow for Australia

Australian opener Travis Head sustained a fracture in his left hand during the fourth ODI. He is unlikely to play the final match. Josh Inglis is likely to replace him in the XI. Skipper Mitchell Marsh is expected to open alongside David Warner. For SA, skipper Temba Bavuma might return to the XI with Reeza Hendricks making way for him.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

South Africa (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi. Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Michael Neser, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Who are the key performers?

Marnus Labuschagne scored a match-winning 80* in the series opener and followed it up with a century (124). Heinrich Klaasen played a once-in-a-lifetime knock in the preceding game. The dasher smoked a jaw-dropping 174 and was well supported by David Miller (82*). Kagiso Rabada has returned with seven wickets in three games in the ongoing series. Gerald Coetzee has six scalps in the series.

Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen (C), Marnus Labuschagne, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Tim David, Mitchell Marsh (VC), Aiden Markram, Gerald Coetzee, Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Warner (C), David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram (VC), Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada, Adam Zampa.

Poll Which batter will come on top in the decider?

Share this timeline