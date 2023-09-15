Injured Anrich Nortje ruled out of Australia ODIs: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 15, 2023 | 01:19 pm 2 min read

Nortje also missed the preceding third ODI (Source: X/@ICC)

In a major setback for Team South Africa, Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the fourth and fifth ODI against Australia due to lower back spasms. He also missed the preceding third ODI. Furthermore, regular skipper Temba Bavuma will miss the fourth game due to a right adductor strain. Aiden Markram will lead in his absence. Here are further details.

Nortje got injured in the second game

Notably, Nortje sustained the injury during the second game. The right-arm speedster could only bowl five overs, conceding 58 runs, before walking off the field. He was sent to Johannesburg on Monday, September 11, for scans. "Fast bowler Anrich Nortje (lower back injury) is ruled out of the remaining 2 matches of the #Betway ODI series against Australia," read a Cricket South Africa statement.

Here are Nortje's ODI numbers

One of the fastest bowlers going around, Nortje has been a vital part of SA's white-ball teams. In 22 ODIs, he has raced to 36 wickets at an economy of 5.86. Meanwhile, Bavuma has been on a roll in the ongoing series, recording scores worth 114*, 46, and 57. Overall, he owns 1,367 runs in 29 ODIs at 56.95 (100s: 5, 50s: 4).

Who can come in as replacements?

Young pacer Gerald Coetzee replaced Nortje for the third ODI. As he scalped a four-fer in the duel, the speed merchant is likely to retain his place. Meanwhile, in Bavuma's absence, SA are likely to welcome Rassie van der Dussen back into the XI and promote Reeza Hendricks to the opening slot. Skipper Markram will have the onus to lead from the front.

Australia are 2-1 up in the series

It must be noted that the Aussie team is 2-1 ahead in the five-match series. After losing the first two matches, the Proteas side bounced back in the preceding fixture and claimed a 111-run triumph. They must win the upcoming game as well to stay alive in the series. Meanwhile, the Mitchell Marsh-led Australia would look to seal the deal.

