ICC World Cup 2023: Statistical records of Bangladesh

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 21, 2023 | 01:54 pm 3 min read

Shakib Al Hasan is Bangladesh's highest run-getter and wicket-taker ODI WCs (Source: X/@ICC)

The 2023 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup will get underway on October 5 in India. Bangladesh are among the low-profile teams in the tournament as their recent run in the 50-over format has been far from impressive. However, the side boasts several prominent stars, who have proven their mettle in ODI cricket. Here are Bangladesh's records in ODI World Cups.

Best campaign in 2015

The 1999 edition saw Bangladesh make their WC debut. They famously defeated India in 2007 to reach the Super 8 stage. Meanwhile, their best campaign came in 2015, where they finished as quarter-finalists following a famous win over England. The Tigers failed to clear the group stage in their remaining campaigns, in 1999, 2003, 2011, and 2019.

14 World Cup wins

The Tigers have returned with just 14 wins and 25 defeats in 40 WC matches. One of their games got washed out. However, this tally includes renowned wins over Pakistan (1999), India (2007), England (2011 and 2015), and South Africa (2007 and 2019). Notably, Bangladesh have never played an ODI WC game in India, the hosts for the 2023 WC.

Bangladesh's highest and lowest totals

The 333/8 against Australia in 2019, though in a losing cause, remains Bangladesh's highest team score in WC. Their lowest team total, where all 10 wickets have fallen, came against West Indies in 2011 (58). 319 (322/4) against Scotland in 2015 is Bangladesh's highest successful chase in the tournament. The 185 against Scotland in 1999 remains the Tigers' lowest-defended WC total.

Presenting the notable batting records

With 1,146 runs, Shakib Al Hasan is Bangladesh's leading run-getter in ODI WCs. His tally of 12 fifty-plus WC scores is also the most for a Bangladesh batter (100s: 2). Shakib scored 606 runs in the 2019 event, the most by a Bangladesh batter in a single edition. Mahmudullah's 128 against New Zealand in 2015 is the highest-individual score by a Bangladesh player.

Presenting the notable bowling records

Shakib also happens to be Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in WCs with 34 scalps (5W: 1). His 5/29 against Afghanistan in 2019 remains the best figures by a Bangladesh bowler in WC. Mustafizur Rahman snapped 20 wickets in the 2019 event, the most by a Bangladesh bowler in a single edition. No other Bangladesh bowler has even 14 wickets in an ODI WC edition.

Shakib owns this double

Shakib is only one of the only two all-rounders with a fifty and a fifer in a WC game. He accomplished the feat against Afghanistan in 2019. India's Yuvraj Singh is the only other player with this feat. The southpaw also remains the only all-rounder with the double of 30 wickets and 1,000 runs in ODI WCs.

