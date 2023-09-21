ICC World Cup 2023: Statistical records of New Zealand

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 21, 2023 | 12:39 pm 3 min read

Trent Boult is NZ's highest wicket-taker in ODI WCs (Source: X/@ICC)

Having finished as runners-up in the last two editions, New Zealand would be raring to taste glory in the upcoming 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, starting October 5. Often seen as underdogs, the Kiwis have a knack of delivering the goods in ICC events. Moreover, their squad for the 2023 event is studded with prominent stars. Here are NZ's records in ODI World Cups.

Two final appearances

NZ have made two WC final appearances, both in the last two editions (2015 and 2019). They finished as semi-finalists in 1975, 1979, 1992, 1999, 2007, and 2011. While they were limited to the Super Sixes round in 2003, they failed to clear the group stage in 1983 and 1987. The 1996 event saw them finish as quarter-finalists.

New Zealand's win/loss record in World Cups

The Black Caps have so far returned with 54 wins and 33 losses in 89 WC games. While one of their games got abandoned, they famously played out a tie against England in the 2019 final. The Brits controversially won that duel in the Super Over. Only Australia (69) boast more WC wins. India (53) are the only other team with 50-plus WC victories.

NZ's highest and lowest totals

The 393/6 against West Indies in the quarter-final of the 2015 edition remains NZ's highest team score in WC. Their lowest team total, where all 10 wickets have fallen, came against Australia in 2003 (112). 298 (299/6) against South Africa in 2015 is NZ's highest successful chase in the tournament. The 221 against SA in the 2011 quarter-final remains the Kiwis' lowest-defended WC total.

Do you know?

NZ have featured in eight WC semi-final games so far, the joint-most for any team. They share the top spot with their Trans-Tasman rivals and neighbors Australia. Meanwhile, in India, NZ have seven wins and as many defeats in ODI WC matches.

Presenting the notable batting records

Stephen Fleming is NZ's highest run-getter in WC history with 1,075 runs. Ross Taylor trails him with 1,002 runs. Martin Guptill's 237* against WI in the 2015 event is the highest-ever individual WC score. It is also the second-highest individual ODI score. Kane Williamson scored 578 runs in the 2019 event, the most by a NZ batter in a single edition.

Presenting the notable bowling records

With 39 scalps in 19 games, Trent Boult is NZ's highest wicket-taker in ODI WCs. He was also the joint-highest wicket-taker of the 2015 event alongside Australia's Mitchell Starc (22 wickets). Tim Southee's 7/33 against England in 2015 are the best WC figures by a NZ bowler. Shane Bond (6/23 against Australia in 2003) is the only other Kiwi bowler with a WC six-fer.

