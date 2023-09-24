Asian Games 2023, women's team table tennis: Thailand pip India

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 24, 2023 | 11:16 am 3 min read

Indian women's team bow out of the R16 after losing to Thailand 3-2 (Photo credit: X/@manikabatra_tt)

Indian women's table tennis team bowed out of the round of 16 at the 2023 Asian Games after losing to Thailand 3-2. India started slowly but had the lead heading into the fourth match. However, the Thai paddlers held their nerve and won the last two matches. Manika Batra lost both her matches while Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee bagged one win each.

Manika Batra falters in the opening match

India's talisman Manika failed to assert her dominance against Thailand's Orawan Paranang in the first match. Orawan always had the lead and despite some fight from Manika, the Thai star converted the first game. She carried that momentum and crushed Manika in the second game and also held her nerve to pick up the third game. Manika lost the opening clash 7-11, 1-11, 11-13.

Ayhika takes down higher-ranked Suthasini Sawettabut

Ayhika continued her sensational form by beating Suthasini Sawettabut. The Indian paddler trailed the first game for the majority but converted right at the end. Buoyed by confidence, she took the second game as well. Suthasini fought back in the third but it was still a tight affair. However, Ayhika finished off by winning the fourth game. Ayhika won 18-16, 11-7, 11-15, 11-9.

Sutirtha Mukherjee hands India the lead

Surtirtha started off her encounter against Khetkhuan Tamolwan with sheer dominance in the first game. However, she then conceded the second game despite putting up a good fight. Tamolwan continued her rhythm and won the third game as well. But Surtirtha roared back in the fourth game and carried that confidence to kill off the encounter. Sutirtha won 11-1, 9-11, 3-11, 11-7, 11-7.

Ayhika falters against Orawan Paranang

Ayhika, who had already won a clash, couldn't replicate the same against Orawan. She started brilliantly taking the first game but the Thai retaliated winning the second game. However, Ayhika looked favorite when she clinched the third game. But Orawan came back stronger to take away the fourth and fifth games to bring Thailand level at 2-2. Ayhika lost 12-10, 4-11, 11-5, 4-11, 3-11.

Manika concedes the decider to Suthasini Sawettabut

Manika lost her second game of the encounter as she faltered against Suthasini. Manika started brightly by taking the first game. However, Suthasini came back strongly to take the second game. She grew in confidence and bagged the remaining two games to help Thailand win the encounter 3-2 over India. Manika lost the decider 12-10, 11-8, 117, 11-6.

Indian women's table tennis team reached the quarter-final in 2018

In search of their maiden Asian Games medal, the Indian women's table tennis team faltered at the R16 in Hangzhou against Thailand. India reached the quarter-finals in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. However, they lost out to Chinese Taipei 3-1 in the QFs.

