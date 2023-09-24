IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Indore Pitch and weather report

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 24, 2023 | 09:31 am 2 min read

India are 1-0 up in the series (Source: X/@ICC)

After clinching the series opener comprehensively, India would like to seal the deal as they meet Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series. The Men in Blue displayed a dominating show in the opening game and claimed a five-wicket triumph. The absence of several key players evidentially hurt the Aussies. Meanwhile, here is the pitch and weather report for the second game.

How the pitch will behave?

The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore will host this duel on Sunday (September 24). The track here usually favors the batters as teams often rack up 300-plus totals here. Spinners are also expected to get some assistance in the middle overs. Meanwhile, the game has a start time of 1:30pm IST. The toss-winning skipper is expected to bowl first.

Will rain play a part?

Fortunately, rain is not likely to take any part in the second game. As per Accuweather, the temperature could hover around 23 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 81-92 percent.

Here are the stadium stats

Teams batting first have won four of the six ODIs played here with the average first innings score being 320. India's highest ODI total has been recorded here, 418/5 versus West Indies. In 2017, India chased down 294 against Australia here, the highest-successful chase at this venue. India have won all their six ODIs here. Australia suffered a five-wicket defeat in their solitary outing.

Here are the key numbers

Shubman Gill scored an ODI century at this venue against New Zealand earlier this year (112). David Warner scored a 44-ball 42 in his solitary outing here. Steve Smith scored 63 in his only ODI appearance at this venue. Ravindra Jadeja has played just one ODI here, where he returned with 3/34 in 10 overs.

Here are the probable XIs

Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa. India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(WK & C), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

