3rd ODI: South Africa stand in do-or-die encounter against Australia

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 11, 2023 | 12:48 pm 3 min read

Australia are now the top-ranked ODI team (Source: X/@ICC)

South Africa will fight a do-or-die battle against Australia in the third ODI of the five-match series. Having lost the first two games, the Proteas side would be low on confidence. Notably, Australia are missing out on the services of several key players for this series. SA have displayed a below-par show. Here is the preview of the third ODI.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Senwes Park in Potchefstroom will host the third ODI on Tuesday (September 12). As the track here offers pace and bounce, the top-order batters can have a hard time against the new ball. The conditions are expected to ease out for batting. The duel will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (4:30pm IST) and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and Fancode (paid subscription).

A look at the head-to-head record

South Africa are just ahead of Australia in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs, having clinched 51 of the 105 ODIs against them. While Australia emerged winners 50 times, the two sides have played out three tied matches (NR: 1). At home, SA have 25 wins and 22 defeats against the Aussie side (Tie: 1).

SA let down by big guns

Marnus Labuschagne has been on a roll in this series, playing back-to-back match-winning knocks. Even David Warner bounced back to form with a hundred in the last game. For SA, skipper Temba Bavuma has led from the front. Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram are yet to fire in this series. Kagiso Rabada has looked far away from his best.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

South Africa (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi. Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Who are the key performers?

Lungi Ngidi has taken 10 wickets in just three ODIs against the Aussies at home. David Warner has mustered 708 runs across 14 ODIs in South Africa at an average and strike rate of 50.57 and 107.92, respectively. Both of Labuschagne's ODI tons have come in South Africa. Josh Hazlewood has returned with 23 wickets in 13 ODIs against SA (ER: 4.60).

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Quinton de Kock (VC), Heinrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Travis Head, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Henricks, Mitchell Marsh (C), Aiden Markram, Gerald Coetzee, Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Warner (C), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram (VC), Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada, Adam Zampa.

