Daryl Mitchell hits 91-ball 118*, slams his fourth ODI century

Sports

Daryl Mitchell hits 91-ball 118*, slams his fourth ODI century

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 09, 2023 | 01:04 am 2 min read

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell lit up the Sofia Gardens in Cardiff, smashing a fiery knock of 118* from 91 balls Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell lit up the Sofia Gardens in Cardiff, smashing a fiery knock of 118* from 91 balls versus England in the first ODI. Having been asked to bat, England posted 291/6 in 50 overs. In response, Mitchell joined opener Devon Conway when the score was 117/2. An unbeaten 180-run partnership followed as New Zealand won by eight wickets (297/2).

A powerful knock from the blade of Mitchell

New Zealand started positively and reached 117/2 in the 21st over as Mitchell joined Conway following Henry Nicholls's dismissal. While Conway looked measured, Mitchell was the aggressor. He thrashed the bad balls and powered his way to a fluent hundred. Mitchell was at his best against Adil Rashid, hammering the spinner at will. He also punished the pacers who tried bowling short at him.

Mitchell races to 947 runs in ODIs

Mitchell smashed 118* from 91 balls, having hit seven fours and seven sixes. He struck at 129.67. In 26 matches, he has amassed 947 runs at 49.84 (100s: 4). Mitchell played his maiden ODI versus England. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 18 away matches (home of opposition), Mitchell has clocked 771 runs at 48.18 (100s: 3).

Record stand for Conway and Mitchell

Conway and Mitchell's 180*-run stand is the second-highest third-wicket stand for NZ versus England in ODIs. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor's 206-run stand remains the best. Meanwhile, it's the 3rd-highest stand for any wicket for the Kiwis versus England in ODIs.

Share this timeline