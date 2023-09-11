Luis Rubiales steps down as Spanish FA president: Key details

Rubiales was already suspended

Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales stepped down from his post on Sunday following his kissing scandal during the Women's World Cup final last month. Rubiales, who was already suspended, sent his resignation to the federation's interim president in an open letter. In a television interview, he also explained his decision to step down. Here are further details.

Rubiales's controversial actions

Rubiales came under the scanner after he kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's 1-0 victory over England in the Women's World Cup final. He was also spotted grabbing his crotch during his celebrations at the final whistle. Notably, he was standing near Queen Letizia of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter. His actions were criticized by one and all.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez slammed Rubiales

Though Rubiales apologized for his actions a day after the WC final, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that was "not enough." Second deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz was among many who demanded Rubiales's resignation. Meanwhile, Futpro, a union representing Hermoso, stated that Rubiales should be punished. The Pachuca player also took to Instagram and stated that she "didn't like" his actions.

Rubiales's tenure marred with controversies

Rubiales became the RFEF president in 2018, and his tenure was marred with several controversies. Just months into the job, he sacked Spain coach Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup. Meanwhile, his uncle and the former director of his cabinet had complained that Rubiales used RFEF money to organize sex parties. The 46-year-old had refuted these claims.

What did Rubiales say?

"I'm going to (resign), yes, because I cannot continue my work," Rubiales told television show "Piers Morgan Uncensored". "(Family and friends) say to me 'Luis, you need to focus on your dignity. If not, you are going to damage people you love and the sport you love'." Notably, Hermoso, 33, officially filed a complaint against Rubiales at the National Court last week.

FIFA suspended Rubiales

Days later after the incident, FIFA issued a statement, saying it has opted to "provisionally suspend Mr. Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level". The apex body had opened disciplinary proceedings against the 46-year-old. "This suspension, which will be effective as of today (August 26), is for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings," Fifa added.

Rubiales's open letter

As mentioned, Rubiales published an open letter on Sunday, confirming his resignation. "After the swift suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the procedures opened against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position," said Rubiales in the letter. Insisting that the kiss was consensual, Rubiales said he did not want Hermoso to be hurt.

Other controversies surrounding Rubiales

In April 2022, the Spanish digital newspaper El Confidencial published some leaked documents and audio files that they called Supercopa Files. It included conversations that happened in 2019 between Rubiales and Gerard Pique. In October 2022, El Confidencial published a WhatsApp conversation in which Rubiales spoke in a derogatory way about several Spanish football teams.

