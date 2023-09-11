How Kane Williamson has fared in ICC Cricket World Cups?

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 11, 2023 | 10:46 am 2 min read

Williamson will feature in his fourth ODI World Cup (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand have announced their 15-member squad for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with Kane Williamson being the captain. The 33-year-old has been out of action since March this year. Hence, the WC would see him take the field for the first time in over six months. Williamson will feature in his fourth ODI World Cup. Here we decode his stats.

Williamson racing against time

Williamson sustained a knee injury while fielding for Gujarat Titans in the opener of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The 33-year-old underwent surgery, having ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament on his right knee. He, hence, had a race against time to get fit for the WC. Notably, there is still no date in place for his return.

Four appearances in 2011 World Cup

Williamson played just four games in the 2011 World Cup, where he managed 99 runs at a strike rate of 107.60. He returned unbeaten twice. In the quarter-final game against South Africa, he scored an important 38* off 41 balls as the Kiwis managed 221/8. His efforts were instrumental to NZ's 49-run triumph. NZ were ousted in the semifinal of that edition.

Mixed outing in the 2015 edition

Though New Zealand were the runners-up of the 2015 edition, Williamson blew hot and cold in that event. He scored 234 runs across nine games at 33.42 with his strike rate being 78. His solitary half-century (57) came against Sri Lanka. However, in the group-stage game against Australia, he scored an unbeaten 42-ball 45. He helped NZ win the low-scoring thriller by one wicket.

Player of the Tournament in 2019

Williamson played the 2019 WC as captain and was named the Player of the Tournament. He helped NZ reach their second successive final, having scored 578 runs across nine innings at 82.57. He scored match-winning centuries against West Indies (148) and South Africa (106*). He also scored 67 in the semi-final against India. His only other fifty in that edition came against Afghanistan (79*).

1,000 WC runs loading for Williamson

The 2023 edition can see Williamson become the third NZ player to complete 1,000 ODI WC runs. He would join Stephen Fleming (1,075) and Ross Taylor (1,002). Williamson's current tally stands at 911 runs across 23 games at 56.93 (SR: 78.33). Overall, Williamson currently owns 6,554 runs from 161 ODIs at an average of 47.83. The tally includes 13 centuries and 42 fifties.

