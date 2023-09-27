Rohit Sharma shatters records with his 81-run knock against Australia

By Parth Dhall 08:37 pm Sep 27, 202308:37 pm

Rohit Sharma led India from the front (Image source: X/@ICC)

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, has slammed his 52nd half-century in ODI cricket. The Indian skipper reached the three-figure mark in the 3rd ODI against Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Rohit brought up his fifty in the first Powerplay (0-10), but Glenn Maxwell dismissed on 81 him by taking a stunning catch off his bowling.

Another attacking knock from Rohit

In an attempt to chase a mammoth 353, Rohit came out to bat with Washington Sundar as both Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have been rested. The Indian skipper kept smashing the Australian bowlers, making his intent clear. Sundar's dismissal didn't affect Rohit much as the latter added over 50 runs with Virat Kohli. Rohit scored a 57-ball 81 (5 fours and 6 sixes).

Rohit enters this elite list

Rohit showcased his onslaught in the first 10 overs, smashing boundaries consistently. The Indian captain brought up his fifty in the 10th over off 31 balls. Rohit has become the fifth Indian to score 50+ runs within the first 10 an ODI. Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, and Robin Uthappa are the other Indians with this feat.

Rohit's splendid form in ODIs

Rohit has been in sublime form in ODIs of late. He has four 50+ scores in his last five innings in the format. His scores in this regard read 81, 0, 53, 56, and 74*.

Another record for Rohit

As mentioned, Rohit smashed 6 maximums in his 81-run knock in Rajkot. He already holds the record for hitting five-plus sixes in an ODI most times among Indians. Rohit recorded this feat for the 17th time. Besides, Rohit now has the most international sixes in a country (257th). He broke the record of New Zealand's Martin Guptill (256).