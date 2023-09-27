Virat Kohli becomes second player with 5,500 runs (home ODIs)

Virat Kohli has over 13,000 runs in ODI cricket

Indian batter Virat Kohli attained a major feat in the 3rd and final ODI against Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. The 34-year-old has become the second batter to complete 5,500 runs in ODIs at home. He has equaled the record of Sachin Tendulkar, the only other player with this record. Kohli entered the match, requiring 54 runs for this feat.

Why does this story matter?

Master Blaster Tendulkar slammed a staggering 18,426 runs in ODIs alone. As many as 6,976 of these runs came at home. This record was deemed unbreakable by many. Kohli has moved closer to him, having touched the 5,500-run mark, an achievement unlocked by only Tendulkar. Last month, Kohli became the fastest to 13,000 ODI runs, breaking another record of Tendulkar.

Kohli overtakes Tendulkar

In his illustrious career, Tendulkar played 164 ODIs at home and slammed 6,976 runs in these matches. Meanwhile, Kohli has crossed 5,500 runs in home ODIs in his 111th appearance. His average of over 57 is the best among the top 10 batters on this list. Notably, Kohli strikes at a staggering 97.72 in ODIs at home.

Most ODI tons at home

Earlier, Kohli broke Tendulkar's record of scoring 20 centuries in ODIs at home. The former now has the most ODI tons in home conditions (21 centuries and 38 half-centuries). No other batter has over 15 tons in this regard.

Fastest to 13,000 ODI runs

As mentioned, Kohli is now the fastest to 13,000 runs in ODI cricket. Tendulkar previously held this record, having achieved this mark in 321 innings. Kohli has broken Tendulkar's record by taking just 267 innings for scoring 13,000 ODI runs. This means Kohli is now the only player to reach this landmark in less than 300 innings.