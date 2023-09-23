New Zealand beat Bangladesh in second ODI: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 23, 2023 | 09:11 pm 2 min read

New Zealand beat Bangladesh in the second ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series (Ohoto credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand beat Bangladesh in the second ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The first ODI was washed out due to rain. Batting first, the Kiwis posted 254 in 49.2 overs. Tom Blundell led the way with a score of 68. Mahedi Hasan was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh. In response, Bangladesh faltered with the bat.

A look at the match summary

New Zealand were reduced to 36/3 in 7.5 overs. Thereafter, Henry Nicholls (49) and Blundell steadied the ship with a fine partnership. Bangladesh fought back and picked regular wickets but New Zealand's tail showed courage and scored useful runs. In response, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah showed some character but it wasn't enough. Ish Sodhi was brilliant, claiming a six-fer.

Blundell and Nicholls shine for the Kiwis

Blundell scored 68 from 66 balls. He slammed six fours and a six. In eight ODIs, Blundell has 214 runs at 30.57. This was his second fifty and a career-best score. Nicholls scored 49 from 61 balls. He has raced past 1,900 runs (1,910) at 34.73. He has got to 175 fours in ODI cricket.

Sodhi silences Bangladesh with 6/39

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi claimed a superb 6/39 in 10 overs. This is now his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Sodhi has raced to 61 ODI scalps at 34.85. Sodi's 6/39 is now the best figures by a New Zealand bowler versus Bangladesh in ODI cricket. He surpassed the record of Tim Southee (6/65).

Tamim and Mahmudullah show fight

Tamim scored 44 from 58 balls. He now has 8,357 runs at 36.65. Meanwhile, Mahmudullah managed 49. His knock was laced with four fours and a six. He has 4,999 runs at 35.45. Mahmudullah is one shy of 5,000 ODI runs.

