ICC Cricket World Cup: Statistical analysis of Pakistan's trophy-winning campaign

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 23, 2023 | 08:25 pm 3 min read

Pakistan defeated England in the 1992 World Cup final to lift the trophy (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Pakistan are heading into the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup after a disappointing 2023 Asia Cup. However, they can be a formidable team in Indian conditions. Under the leadership of Babaz Azam, Pakistan have enough firepower to challenge others. They will be aiming to win their second ODI World Cup title following the 1992 triumph under Imran Khan's leadership. Here's more.

Pakistan's iconic World Cup win in 1992

Pakistan were far from the best team in the group stage as they finished fourth in the standings with four wins and three losses. They lost to WI, India, and SA. The match against England was abandoned. Imran's men brought their best game against heavyweights NZ in the semi-finals to reach the finals. They registered a 22-run win against England to lift the trophy.

Batting stats for Pakistan at the 1992 World Cup

With 437 runs at an average of 62.42, Javed Miandad was Pakistan's highest scorer at the event and overall the second-highest. He slammed the most fifties in the tournament (5). Ramiz Raja with 349 runs from eight matches at 58.16 also had a stunning World Cup. Amer Sohail was the only other Pakistani batter with 300-plus runs. He slammed 326 runs at 32.60.

Bowling stats for Pakistan at the 1992 World Cup

Wasim Akram with 18 dismissals in 10 matches led the wickets tally at an average of 18.77. He owns an economy rate of 3.76. With 16 scalps, Mushtaq Ahmed was also crucial for Pakistan. Aquid Javed, who returned with 11 wickets in the tournament was the only other Pakistani with 10-plus wickets. Imran amassed seven wickets from his eight World Cup matches.

Miandad leads the runs charts for Pakistan in World Cups

Miandad is Pakistan's top scorer in World Cup history, having amassed 1,083 runs at 43.32. He has the most fifties (8). Meanwhile, Saeed Anwar (915), Inzamam-ul-Haq (717), and Raja (700) are the other three players with 700-plus runs. Anwar and Raja own the most tons (3). Among active players, Babar has scored the most runs (474). He averages a stupendous 67.71.

Akram is Pakistan's only bowler with 50-plus World Cup scalps

Akram remains Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in World Cup history (55). He owns an average of 23.83. Akram is the only bowler with 50-plus scalps. Wahab Riaz and Imran with 34 wickets each are right behind him. Among spinners, Shahid Afridi owns the most wickets (30) at 27.70. Among active players, Shaheen Afridi owns an impressive 16 scalps from five games at 14.62.

Did you know?

Shaheen's 6/35 is Pakistan's best bowling figures at the World Cup. He recorded these figures against Bangladesh in 2019 at Lord's. Imran Nazir's 160 against Zimbabwe in the 2007 World Cup is the highest individual score by a Pakistani cricketer in the tournament.

