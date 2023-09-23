ICC Cricket World Cup: Statistical analysis of England's trophy-winning campaign

Sports

ICC Cricket World Cup: Statistical analysis of England's trophy-winning campaign

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 23, 2023 | 08:10 pm 3 min read

England's Ben Stokes averages 66.42 in World Cup matches (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

The reigning champions England will be entering the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with the aim of defending their crown. The Three Lions had a sensational 2019 World Cup campaign and under the leadership of Jos Buttler, they will look to replicate that feat. England are a very strong team and have most of their bases covered heading into the marquee event. Here's more.

England's maiden World Cup triumph in 2019

England's long wait for the ODI World Cup ended in 2019 at home. They finished third in the group stage behind Australia and India. They lost three matches against Australia, SL, and Pakistan. However, they sought redemption in the semi-finals beating Australia. The final against NZ was tied and even when the super-over couldn't differentiate the two teams, England won on a superior boundary count.

Key batting stats for England at the 2019 World Cup

Joe Root, who smashed 556 runs in 11 matches was England's highest scorer in the tournament. He had an average of 61.77 and hammered three fifties and two centuries. England's World Cup heroes, Ben Stokes and Jason Roy slammed 465 and 443 runs respectively. Stokes tonked five fifties while Roy smashed four fifties and a ton. Eoin Morgan returned with 371 runs at 41.22.

Key bowling stats for England at the 2019 World Cup

With 20 wickets, Jofra Archer was England's highest wicket-taker and the tournament's third-highest. Mark Wood returned with 18 wickets from 10 World Cup games at 25.72. His 3/18 versus WI was England's best bowling figures. Liam Plunkett and Adil Rashid with 11 wickets each were the only other English bowlers with 10-plus wickets in the tournament. Stokes claimed seven wickets with 4.83 economy.

England batters have fared well in the ODI World Cups

Among active English batters, Root has amassed 758 runs in 17 matches at an average of 54.14. He has smashed three hundreds and as many fifties. He is England's second-highest scorer in ODI World Cups, just behind Graham Gooch (897). Jonny Bairstow has returned with 532 runs at 48.36. While Stokes has amassed 465 runs at an impressive average of 66.42 (SR: 93.18).

Presenting notable bowling stats for England

Ian Botham leads England's tally with 30 World Cup wickets. However, among active players, Chris Woakes has amassed 21 scalps in 16 matches at 32.38. While Archer has returned with 20 wickets with an economy rate of 4.57, Wood has scalped 18 wickets. PAJ DeFreitas (29), James Anderson (27), and Andrew Flintoff (23) are the English bowlers behind Botham in the wickets tally.

Did you know?

Root was the first centurion of the 2019 World Cup when he scored 104-ball 107 against Pakistan at Nottingham. Morgan slammed 17 sixes during his 148-run knock from 71 balls against Afghanistan. He has smashed most sixes in an innings in the World Cup history.

Share this timeline