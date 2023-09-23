ICC World Cup: Statistical analysis of Sri Lanka's trophy-winning campaign

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 23, 2023 | 08:06 pm 3 min read

Arjuna Ranatunga led Sri Lanka to their maiden World Cup title in 1996 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka are heading into the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup after winning the qualifiers. They had a decent outing at the 2023 Asia Cup apart from the drubbing in the final against India. The Lankan Lions won the World Cup in 1996 under the able leadership of Arjuna Ranatunga. They will aim to win their second title this time, starting October 5.

Ranatunga guided Sri Lanka to their maiden World Cup

SL were in splendid form in the 1996 World Cup as they topped Group A. Australia and WI handed walkovers due to safety reasons. SL defeated England comprehensively in the quarter-finals followed by a controversial win over India. SL were awarded the semi-finals after a riot broke out in the crowd. SL registered an emphatic seven-wicket win over Australia to lift the honor.

Batting stats for SL at the 1996 World Cup

Aravinda de Silva was SL's highest scorer in the 1996 World Cup with 448 runs in six matches at an impressive average of 89.60. He slammed two centuries and as many fifties in this campaign. With 307 runs at 51.16, Asanka Gurusinha was SL's only other batter with 300-plus runs in the tournament. Ranatunga smashed 241 runs at a strike rate of 114.76.

Bowling stats for SL at the 1996 World Cup

Muthiah Muralidaran and Sanath Jayasuriya were SL's joint-highest wicket-takers with seven wickets each. Murali had an economy rate of 3.77. However, Jayasuriya recorded SL's best bowling figures of 3/12 against India in the semi-finals. Chaminda Vaas and Kumar Dharmasena scalped six wickets each. De Silva scalped four wickets, including his 3/42 against England in the final. He also played a match-winning 107*-run knock.

Kumar Sangakkara is SL's highest scorer in the World Cup

Kumar Sangakkara is Sri Lanka's top scorer in the marquee event. He has 1,532 runs at 56.74. He has the most tons (5) and the joint-top fifties (7). Sangakkara has the highest number of fours (147). Jayasuriya (1,165), Tillakaratne Dilshan (1,132), Mahela Jayawardene (1,100), and de Silva (1,064) have 1,000-plus runs. Among active players, Angelo Mathews (533) owns the most runs.

Murali dominates most bowling records for SL

With 68 scalps at just 19.63, Muralidaran owns the most wickets for SL. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in World Cup history. Lasith Malinga (56) is the only other Lankan bowler with 50-plus scalps. Muralidaran has the highest number for four-wicket hauls (4). Murali also owns the best economy of 3.88 (minimum 20 matches). Meanwhile, Ashanta de Mel has claimed two five-wicket hauls (highest).

Did you know?

Dilshan's 161* against Bangladesh in 2015 is Sri Lanka's highest individual score at the World Cup Meanwhile, Vaas's 6/25 which also came against Bangladesh in 2003 is the best bowling figure registered by an SL bowler at the tournament. Malinga scalped 6/38 against Kenya (2011).

