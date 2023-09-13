Nissan Magnite becomes official car of ICC Cricket World Cup

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 13, 2023 | 02:13 pm 2 min read

The world cup will run from October 5 to November 19

Nissan has announced the Magnite as the official car for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. This marks the Japanese marque's eighth consecutive year of partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC). To celebrate this milestone and boost festive sales, Nissan has launched the Magnite KURO Special Edition. The automaker aims to engage with millions of cricket fans across India through various activities during the tournament, which runs from October 5 to November 19.

What's different in the Magnite KURO Special Edition?

In celebration of its eighth year of partnership with the ICC, Nissan has launched the KURO Special Edition of the Magnite. The compact SUV features a blacked-out roof, black ORVMs, a KURO emblem on the front grille, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, and a premium JBL sound system. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, said, "It is a proud moment for Nissan to introduce the Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition in commemoration of our 8th year of partnership."

The KURO Edition will likely boost sales of the SUV

The Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition is available in three colors: Storm White, Onyx Black, and Blade Silver. With its launch, Nissan hopes to strengthen its bond with cricket enthusiasts and potential customers by offering a vehicle that commemorates their long-standing partnership with the ICC. This special edition model aims to attract potential customers during the tournament by offering unique features and design elements.

Nissan engaging with cricket fans via the ongoing Trophy Tour

Nissan is engaging with cricket fans across the country through various initiatives, including the ongoing Trophy Tour. The tour features a 3D trophy of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, displayed in malls across multiple cities in India. Alongside the trophy, the Nissan Magnite is also on display, and fans are encouraged to click 360-degree images with the car and trophy. By sharing these images on social media, they have a chance to win tickets to the tournament.

