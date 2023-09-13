2023 Hyundai i20's variants explained: Which one offers most value

Auto

2023 Hyundai i20's variants explained: Which one offers most value

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 13, 2023 | 01:18 pm 2 min read

The new Hyundai i20 comes equipped with six airbags as standard (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has introduced the 2023 version of its popular hatchback model, the i20 in India. The updated car gets a revised fascia with LED headlamps and a new Amazon Gray paint scheme. It is available in five trim levels namely Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta(O). Which one is right for you? Here's a look at the variant-wise features of the refreshed premium hatchback.

Era trim

The base Era trim of the i20 features body-colored bumpers, sweptback halogen headlamps, rear parking sensors, and 14-inch steel wheels. Inside, it gets a seatbelt reminder system, a speed alert system, six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, manual AC, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, and front power windows. It draws power from a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated, inline-four petrol motor available in two tunes: 87hp/115Nm and 82hp/115Nm.

Magna model

The Magna model has everything from the previous trim and gets LED DRLs, a shark-fin antenna, and larger 15-inch steel wheels with hub wheel covers on the outside. Its spacious cabin features rear AC vents, power windows, an 8.0-inch infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a foldable key fob. It remains mechanically identical.

Sportz variant

The mid-spec Sportz variant sports Z-shaped LED taillights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and a rear-view camera with adaptive guidelines. On the inside, the five-seater cabin has a height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, and cruise control. Its 1.2-liter petrol motor is mated to either a 5-speed manual or an iVT gearbox. It also gets multiple driving modes with the latter.

Asta trim

The second-to-top Asta trim is loaded with features such as puddle lamps, LED headlamps, 16-inch diamond-cut wheels, and a rear wiper and washer. Its cabin gets a leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel, blue-colored ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, a smart key with a welcome function, and a premium 7-speaker Bose sound system. It remains mechanically identical to the Sportz trim.

Asta (O) model

The range-topping Asta (O) model comes loaded with all the bells and whistles from the lower trims. It additionally gets Hyundai's BlueLink connectivity option, height-adjustable front seatbelts, and a massive 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports OTA updates.

Share this timeline