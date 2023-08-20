One-off Rolls-Royce Droptail revealed as luxurious automotive love story

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 20, 2023 | 10:40 am 2 min read

Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce has taken the wraps off the uber-luxurious La Rose Noire Droptail at Monterey Car Week. The latest coachbuild is essentially a two-seater roadster and is the third in a series of unique creations from the esteemed automaker. Its monocoque architecture combines steel, aluminum, and carbon fiber, which makes the car 254mm shorter than the Ghost. Under the hood, its 6.7-liter V12 engine delivers an impressive 593hp of power and 840.6Nm of peak torque, surpassing the standard Phantom's specifications.

Exclusive features and artwork on the La Rose Noire Droptail

The first of four Droptail commissions, the La Rose Noire takes inspiration from the rare Black Baccara rose. It showcases a blend of red and black hues with dark red accents. The bodywork features a unique dark finish. Inside, the cabin is adorned with 1,603 pieces of black sycamore wood trim veneer, arranged to resemble rose petals scattered by the wind. A custom-designed Audemars Piguet watch is seamlessly integrated into the dashboard, which can also be worn as a timepiece.

The roadster is a part of the special Droptail series

Making its debut at "The Quail" during Monterey Car Week, the La Rose Noire is just the beginning of the Droptail series. Three more commissions are currently in progress, each boasting its own distinctive details. Although the price remains undisclosed, it is estimated to be in the same range as the previous Boat Tail commission, which was rumored to have cost around $28 million (roughly Rs. 232 crore).

