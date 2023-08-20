Best features of limited-run Kia EV6 Limited Edition

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 20, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

Kia EV6 Limited Edition rolls on 19-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has bagged the prestigious 2023 North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) award in the UV (Utility Vehicle) category with the EV6. To commemorate its success, the South Korean carmaker has introduced a Limited Edition model of the capable EV with a production run of just 1,000 units for the US market. Here's a quick look.

Why does this story matter?

Based on Hyundai's critically-acclaimed modular E-GMP platform, the EV6 has been a game changer for Kia Motors in various global markets. The premium mid-size EV offers an attractive design, along with a futuristic and tech-biased cabin and a capable powertrain. Now, after winning a prestigious award in the US, the carmaker has introduced a limited-run model with few tweaks and a special color scheme.

The EV flaunts a special dark green paint scheme

The Kia EV6 Limited Edition model retains the overall design of the standard car. It features a special paint scheme called "Deep Forest Green," a 'Digital Tiger Face' with a sculpted hood and a sleek grille, angular LED headlights, boomerang-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and designer 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear end of the EV is graced by connected LED taillamps.

It promises a range of up to 528km

Powering the Kia EV6 Limited Edition is the same 320hp, dual-motor setup in an all-wheel-drive configuration as the standard car. The motors are paired to a 77.4kWh battery pack. The EV promises a driving range of up to 528km on a single charge.

It features beige-colored upholstery and augmented-reality HUD

Inside, the Limited Edition EV6 remains largely identical to the regular model. It gets a unique "Desert Beige" upholstery on the seats and the door pads, a power-adjustable driver's seat, an augmented-reality head-up display, a 16-speaker Meridian sound system, and a dual 12.3-inch screen setup for the driver's display and infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and Level-2 ADAS functions.

It supports ultra-fast DC charging as well as reverse charging

The EV6 Limited Edition supports ultra-fast DC charging, with a charging rate of 233kW. This allows the EV to replenish up to 80% of its battery pack in about 17 minutes. The car also supports reverse charging, supplying up to 3.6kW via a standard plug.

