Justice Varma 'hides' identity in SC plea; goes by 'XXX'

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has filed a petition in the Supreme Court , challenging an inquiry panel's report that found him guilty of misconduct. In an unusual move, the case is listed as "XXX vs. The Union of India" in the Supreme Court cause list. This unusual move to conceal his identity is usually reserved for sexual assault victims or minors to protect their identities.

Confidentiality plea Justice Varma claims media leaks distorted reportage against him In his petition, Justice Varma has argued that revealing his identity at this stage would harm his dignity and reputation. He also claimed that previous media leaks of confidential documents have distorted reportage against him. The inquiry panel's report recommended impeachment proceedings against him, which were recommended by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on May 8.

Petition details Petition seeks to quash recommendation for impeachment proceedings Justice Varma's petition seeks to quash the recommendation for impeachment proceedings against him. He contends that the inquiry "reversed the burden of proof," putting the onus on him to disprove allegations. The judge alleges that the panel's findings were based on a preconceived narrative and that timelines were driven by a desire for expediency over procedural fairness.