'You think...machines can create films': Director on AI-altered 'Raanjhanaa' ending

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has expressed his concerns over the AI-altered ending of his 2013 film Raanjhanaa. The Tamil re-release, titled Ambikapathy, will be released on August 1 by Eros International and will feature a "happy" ending where Dhanush 's character, Kundan, doesn't die. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Rai said he is worried about the future of filmmaking with such alterations.

Filmmaker's worry 'You think machines can create films..': Rai on new ending Rai said, "Ten years ago, we had no idea you wouldn't even require actors to alter something like this. Now, you think your machines can create films." "Tomorrow, if somebody says that legally they can alter a film or tamper with it even before it reaches the audience what will happen? My concern right now is not for me but for all the filmmakers." The movie also starred Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Abhay Deol.

Consent clause 'Should have this clause...' Rai on consent clause in contracts Rai suggested that a consent clause should be included in all film contracts to prevent such alterations. He said, "In the future, all directors or writers should have this clause that whatever they lock is going to be the producer's IP." "Anything you do after that through AI, VFX or whatever is relevant then should not be allowed without their consent."

Original climax Can't change story and its mood: Rai on 'Raanjhanaa's climax Rai also defended the original climax of Raanjhanaa, where Kundan muses about being reborn in Varanasi and falling in love with Zoya again. He said, "Tragedy is a genre. You can't change the story and its mood." "An actor who has created a character like this knows that he's going to die in the end. So he applies his craft to the entire film, not just for the last scene!"