LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 5 times Ben Affleck ruled the thriller genre
Summarize
5 times Ben Affleck ruled the thriller genre
Ben Affleck has contributed largely to the thriller genre

5 times Ben Affleck ruled the thriller genre

By Vinita Jain
Jul 28, 2025
12:20 pm
What's the story

Renowned actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck has contributed largely to the thriller genre. The Gone Girl star's performances often leave us awestruck with captivating narratives and intriguing characters. From what we can tell, here are five of the most notable thriller movies starring the talented Affleck. They highlight his versatility and skill to bring suspenseful stories alive on screen.

Drive 1

'Gone Girl': A psychological thriller

Gone Girl is a psychological thriller that explores the intricacies of marriage and media. Affleck stars as Nick Dunne, whose wife mysteriously disappears on their fifth wedding anniversary. Themes of deception and manipulation are explored as Nick becomes the prime suspect in her disappearance. With its nail-biting plot and shocking twists, Gone Girl keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Drive 2

'The Town': A heist drama

In The Town, Affleck also serves as the director and lead actor. The film follows a group of bank robbers in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood. Affleck plays Doug MacRay, who is torn between his criminal life and feelings for a former hostage. The movie balances thrilling heist sequences with emotional depth, as Doug finds himself caught between loyalty and redemption amidst rising tensions.

Drive 3

'Argo': A historical thriller

Argo, which Affleck directed himself, is inspired by true events from the Iran hostage crisis of 1979-1980. In this historical thriller, Affleck plays CIA operative Tony Mendez. He must rescue six American diplomats from Tehran. They pose as filmmakers for a fake science fiction movie called "Argo." The film expertly combines suspenseful moments with political intrigue. It details Mendez's audacious plan against all odds.

Drive 4

'The Accountant': An action-packed mystery

In The Accountant, Affleck is Christian Wolff, a mathematician with a double life. By day, he works for criminal organizations; by night, he turns vigilante. As the authorities tighten their grip, Christian must leverage his unique skills to survive and unearth the truths of those pursuing him.

Drive 5

'State of Play': Political conspiracy unveiled

State Of Play presents yet another illustrious performance by Affleck, as he plays Cal McCaffrey—a veteran journalist looking into the corruption in the corridors of power of Washington D.C. When two unrelated deaths happen at the same time—one concerning Congressman Stephen Collins's aide, the other murder victim Sonia Baker—it triggers a series of events leading deeper into a web of deceit than anyone could imagine possible before now.