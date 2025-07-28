5 times Ben Affleck ruled the thriller genre

Renowned actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck has contributed largely to the thriller genre. The Gone Girl star's performances often leave us awestruck with captivating narratives and intriguing characters. From what we can tell, here are five of the most notable thriller movies starring the talented Affleck. They highlight his versatility and skill to bring suspenseful stories alive on screen.

Drive 1 'Gone Girl': A psychological thriller Gone Girl is a psychological thriller that explores the intricacies of marriage and media. Affleck stars as Nick Dunne, whose wife mysteriously disappears on their fifth wedding anniversary. Themes of deception and manipulation are explored as Nick becomes the prime suspect in her disappearance. With its nail-biting plot and shocking twists, Gone Girl keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Drive 2 'The Town': A heist drama In The Town, Affleck also serves as the director and lead actor. The film follows a group of bank robbers in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood. Affleck plays Doug MacRay, who is torn between his criminal life and feelings for a former hostage. The movie balances thrilling heist sequences with emotional depth, as Doug finds himself caught between loyalty and redemption amidst rising tensions.

Drive 3 'Argo': A historical thriller Argo, which Affleck directed himself, is inspired by true events from the Iran hostage crisis of 1979-1980. In this historical thriller, Affleck plays CIA operative Tony Mendez. He must rescue six American diplomats from Tehran. They pose as filmmakers for a fake science fiction movie called "Argo." The film expertly combines suspenseful moments with political intrigue. It details Mendez's audacious plan against all odds.

Drive 4 'The Accountant': An action-packed mystery In The Accountant, Affleck is Christian Wolff, a mathematician with a double life. By day, he works for criminal organizations; by night, he turns vigilante. As the authorities tighten their grip, Christian must leverage his unique skills to survive and unearth the truths of those pursuing him.