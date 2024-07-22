Ben skips JLo's birthday, insider claims they 'aren't getting back'
Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday with a lavish lunch at Arthur & Sons in the Hamptons on Sunday. The pop icon was accompanied by her longtime manager Benny Medina, her children Max and Emme, and her sister Lynda. Notably absent from the festivities was Ben Affleck, Lopez's husband, further providing strength to the estrangement rumors that have been dominating tabloids for months now.
Lopez's birthday attire and pre-birthday festivities
Per Page Six, Lopez was a vision in a white romper embellished with flowers for her birthday lunch. The day before lunch, the pop star initiated her birthday celebrations with a Bridgerton-themed party. Guests arrived in ballroom attire and were welcomed by a horse-drawn carriage, adding an extra touch of elegance to the pre-birthday festivities. The celebratory meal featured an array of dishes including classic fried calamari, meatballs with ricotta, and lobster benedict among others.
Affleck's absence further fuels divorce rumors
While Lopez has been enjoying her time in the Hamptons, Affleck has remained in Los Angeles and they also spent their second wedding anniversary apart. Recently, an insider stamped the rumors and told Fox News, "They are not getting back together" and "They're not trying to work it out." They added, "They have no plans to announce that they aren't a couple right now."
Lopez and Affleck remain focused on their kids
Reflecting on their children, the source said, "JLo wants to be there for Ben's kids. She's changed her life and made it more about the children. Ben's kids really do like JLo, and they loved seeing their dad so happy with JLo." Lopez has twins Max and Emme, 16, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony while Affleck is father to Violet, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 from his former marriage with actor Jennifer Garner.