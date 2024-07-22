In short Simplifying... In short Jennifer Lopez celebrated her birthday with a Bridgerton-themed party and a lavish lunch, but Ben Affleck was notably absent, fueling rumors of their split.

Insiders claim they aren't planning to reconcile, focusing instead on their children from previous marriages.

Despite the distance, Affleck's children reportedly enjoy JLo's company and her positive influence.

Jennifer Lopez celebrates 55th birthday without Ben Affleck

By Isha Sharma 01:40 pm Jul 22, 202401:40 pm

What's the story Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday with a lavish lunch at Arthur & Sons in the Hamptons on Sunday. The pop icon was accompanied by her longtime manager Benny Medina, her children Max and Emme, and her sister Lynda. Notably absent from the festivities was Ben Affleck, Lopez's husband, further providing strength to the estrangement rumors that have been dominating tabloids for months now.

Fashion and party

Lopez's birthday attire and pre-birthday festivities

Per Page Six, Lopez was a vision in a white romper embellished with flowers for her birthday lunch. The day before lunch, the pop star initiated her birthday celebrations with a Bridgerton-themed party. Guests arrived in ballroom attire and were welcomed by a horse-drawn carriage, adding an extra touch of elegance to the pre-birthday festivities. The celebratory meal featured an array of dishes including classic fried calamari, meatballs with ricotta, and lobster benedict among others.

Relationship status

Affleck's absence further fuels divorce rumors

While Lopez has been enjoying her time in the Hamptons, Affleck has remained in Los Angeles and they also spent their second wedding anniversary apart. Recently, an insider stamped the rumors and told Fox News, "They are not getting back together" and "They're not trying to work it out." They added, "They have no plans to announce that they aren't a couple right now."

Children

Lopez and Affleck remain focused on their kids

Reflecting on their children, the source said, "JLo wants to be there for Ben's kids. She's changed her life and made it more about the children. Ben's kids really do like JLo, and they loved seeing their dad so happy with JLo." Lopez has twins Max and Emme, 16, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony while Affleck is father to Violet, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 from his former marriage with actor Jennifer Garner.