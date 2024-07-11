In short Simplifying... In short Pixar's 'Inside Out 2' has broken records, becoming the fastest animated film to hit $1B worldwide in under three weeks, surpassing its predecessor's $859M.

The sequel, directed by Kelsey Mann, continues 13-year-old Riley's emotional journey into puberty and high school, introducing new emotions like Anxiety and Nostalgia.

Amy Poehler, the voice of Joy, expressed her excitement for the sequel, which she had been advocating for years.

'Inside Out 2' breaks Pixar's record

'Inside Out 2' shatters Pixar's box office records

What's the story Just a month after its release, Inside Out 2 has become the highest-grossing movie in Pixar's history, surpassing Incredibles 2. According to Variety, the sequel raked in an impressive $1.25B globally, edging out the previous record of $1.24B set by Incredibles 2. This achievement places Inside Out 2 as the fourth highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Billion-dollar milestone

'Inside Out 2' joined billion-dollar club, surpassed predecessor, too

Earlier, The Walt Disney Company announced that Inside Out 2 was the fastest animated film to reach $1B at the worldwide box office, a milestone achieved in less than three weeks. The sequel also outperformed its predecessor, Inside Out, which earned $859M globally in 2015. This makes Inside Out 2 one of only 11 animated films to cross the $1B mark.

Emotional journey

'Inside Out 2' explores new emotional terrain

The sequel follows the emotional journey of a now-13-year-old Riley as she navigates new emotions during puberty and prepares to enter high school. Directed by Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 introduces more complex feelings such as Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Nostalgia alongside the original five emotions: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust. This innovative approach to storytelling has resonated with audiences worldwide.

Poehler's enthusiasm

Amy Poehler expresses excitement for 'Inside Out 2'

Amy Poehler, who voices Joy in the film, expressed her excitement for the sequel. She recalled a moment from the original movie saying, "At the very end of the original, Joy has that great moment where she's like, 'Finally, everything the way it's supposed to be.' Then we see that big puberty button, 'Should we press this?' We do press it in the second movie." Poehler had been advocating for a sequel for years.