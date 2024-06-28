In brief Simplifying... In brief The film 'Kalki 2898 AD' has made a historic debut, raking in ₹180cr on its opening day, surpassing last year's hit, Jawan.

Despite this, it falls short of the records set by SS Rajamouli's films RRR and Baahubali 2.

Despite this, it falls short of the records set by SS Rajamouli's films RRR and Baahubali 2.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, the film is expected to continue its strong performance over the weekend, potentially reaching ₹500cr.

'Kalki 2898 AD' box office: Day 1

'Kalki' makes historic debut with ₹180cr opening day collection

By Isha Sharma 09:14 am Jun 28, 202409:14 am

What's the story The Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD has made a record-breaking debut, earning ₹180cr on its opening day, per reports. This reportedly makes it the third biggest opener of all time, surpassing the collection of KGF Chapter 2, which had made ₹159cr on its opening day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, this Nag Ashwin directed film is the biggest box office opener of this year!

Box office breakdown

'Kalki 2898 AD' grosses ₹115cr in India, ₹65cr overseas

The film's gross collection in India was estimated at ₹115cr, with a nett collection of ₹95cr. The overseas collection added another ₹65cr to the opening day numbers. As expected, in India, the Telugu version of the film collected the most money, contributing ₹64.5cr to the nett collection. The Hindi version followed with ₹24cr, while Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions earned smaller amounts respectively.

Box office ranking

'Kalki 2898 AD's comparison with other films

Kalki 2898 AD has surpassed last year's biggest hit, Jawan, which had made ₹75cr on its opening day. However, it still trails behind SS Rajamouli's films RRR and Baahubali 2. These two films hold the first two spots for biggest Indian openers with collections of ₹223cr and ₹217cr respectively on their opening days. Moreover, despite surpassing the gross collection of KGF Chapter 2, it could not break its nett collection record of ₹116cr.

Future projections

'Kalki 2898 AD' expected to have strong weekend ahead

The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and a cameo by Kamal Haasan, is expected to have a strong weekend ahead. It was previously predicted that tit might make ₹500cr during the first weekend. The story of Kalki 2898 AD revolves around the birth of Kalki avatar in a dystopian world and has received critical acclaim and positive reviews. Produced on a massive budget of ₹600cr, it is billed as India's most expensive film to date.