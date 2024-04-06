Next Article

'Kalki 2898 AD' makers are eyeing May 30 release date, say reports

By Tanvi Gupta 04:44 pm Apr 06, 202404:44 pm

What's the story The highly anticipated science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, is expected to face another delay in its release. Originally scheduled for a May 9 premiere, the film's release is now uncertain due to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, with Andhra Pradesh elections on May 12. A new report by Gulte suggests that the movie will premiere on May 30. An official announcement from the makers is awaited. The film is helmed by Nag Ashwin.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The LS Elections are not only affecting the release of Kalki 2898 AD but also other films like Vishwak Sen's Gangs of Godavari, which has been rescheduled to May 17. To note, the elections for the 543 Lok Sabha seats will commence on April 19 in seven phases, with vote counting slated for June 4, indicating a potential impact on film schedules during this period. Separately, before May 9, Kalki 2898 AD was earlier slated for a January 2024 premiere.

New release date

Is there a new release date in sight?

According to Gulte, Vyjayanthi Movies has reportedly confirmed May 30 as the release date for Kalki 2898 AD. After discussions with trade experts and distributors, the consensus is that May 30 would be an ideal date, coinciding with the conclusion of elections in AP. With the completion of filming, post-production work is currently underway. As we await official confirmation, excitement builds for the forthcoming film.

Prelude details

Animated prelude to 'Kalki 2898 AD' in development

Meanwhile, in a unique promotional strategy, an animated prelude to Kalki 2898 AD is currently under development. This extended animation will reportedly introduce the characters played by Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Padukone. Prabhas-Padukone's first collaboration, the film is bankrolled by C Aswani Dutt and Swapna Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. To recall, the film garnered international attention when it debuted at San Diego Comic-Con last year.

Production insights

'Kalki 2898 AD': A unique addition to Indian sci-fi cinema

Ashwin, during an event at IIT Bombay, recently highlighted the film's distinctiveness, saying it presents India in a futuristic and dystopian setting. He reportedly stated, "In India, we do not have a lot of sci-fi films...We have done a few time travel films. This one is different because it's a whole separate world on its own." "Also, in the international sense, it is new because we have not seen India in a future setting or dystopian setting."