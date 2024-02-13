Deepika Padukone was last seen in 'Fighter,' co-starring Hrithik Roshan

Deepika Padukone joins David Beckham, Cate Blanchett as BAFTA presenter

What's the story Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is set to make India proud once more as she is set to take to the stage at the esteemed BAFTA Awards 2024. Following her Academy Awards appearance last year, Padukone will present the coveted award on Sunday, alongside big names such as former England football captain David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, and Dua Lipa, as revealed by a Variety report.

Why does this story matter?

Padukone has made it big for herself on the global front. She made her Hollywood debut alongside Vin Diesel in XxX: Return of Xander Cage which was released in 2017. Later, in 2022, Padukone was invited to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar to unveil the trophy before the final match began between France and Argentina.

Other presenters and attendees at BAFTA 2024

Joining Padukone and other presenters on the awards night are Hugh Grant from Wonka, Adjoa Andoh from Bridgerton, and Emily in Paris star Lily Collins. The star-studded event will also feature appearances by Saltburn's Barry Keoghan, Maestro actors Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, Cillian Murphy from Oppenheimer, and renowned filmmakers Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Celine Song, and Yorgos Lanthimos.

When and where will the awards ceremony take place?

The BAFTAs will take place on the night of February 18 (local time) at London's Royal Festival Hall. It will be broadcast in the UK on iPlayer and BBC, while viewers in the USA and other regions can stream it on the Britbox platform. Emma Mackey and Jack O'Connell, former Rising Star Award winners, will present this year's award to one of the nominees: Ayo Edebiri, Phoebe Dynevor, Jacob Elordi, Sophie Wilde, or Mia McKenna-Bruce.

Padukone to next feature in 'Singham Again'

Meanwhile, on Padukone's work front, she is gearing up to star in Singham Again, co-starring her actor-husband Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the action-packed cop film boasts an impressive cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. Padukone is also looking forward to the release of Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani, and is rumored to have The Intern remake with Bachchan in her upcoming projects.

