Hyundai India ropes in Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador

By Akash Pandey 04:33 pm Dec 29, 202304:33 pm

The alliance signals a strategic shift to a more engaging brand image

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has appointed Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador. This partnership is believed to connect innovative automobiles with the aspirations of a dynamic, forward-thinking audience. Tarun Garg, COO of HMIL, shared his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to onboard the incredibly talented, Global Indian icon Deepika Padukone as our brand ambassador." Padukone joins the long-standing partner Shah Rukh Khan as an ambassador for Hyundai in India.

Padukone is one of the most influential people worldwide

Padukone was listed among Time magazine's top 100 influential people worldwide, which brings her charm and global appeal to Hyundai. In her statement, Padukone expressed her delight in partnering with Hyundai, saying, "It's an honor to be associated with a brand that has a rich legacy of crafting vehicles that have not only stood the test of time but have also set benchmarks for performance and style." She also praised Hyundai's dedication to inclusivity in the automotive industry.

Hyundai is all set for CRETA launch next month

Hyundai is gearing up for a significant event in January 2024—the launch announcement of the new CRETA facelift in the Indian market. This launch is poised to be one of the most substantial events for the company in the coming year, shaping Hyundai's direction in 2024. The company's latest collaboration comes as it prepares to launch the new CRETA SUV, aiming to inspire the next generation of car enthusiasts while promoting inclusivity and excellence in the industry.

Take a look at the company's extensive network

At present, Hyundai maintains an extensive network with 1,357 sales points and 1,535 service points across India, offering a diverse model lineup that includes 13 cars across various segments. These models range from the Grand i10 NIOS, i20, i20 N-Line, Aura, EXTER, VENUE, VERNA, ALCAZAR, TUCSON, Kona Electric, to the all-electric SUV IONIQ 5. Hyundai exports its vehicles to 88 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific region, all originating from India.