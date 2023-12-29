Citroen announces price revision for all cars in India

By Pradnesh Naik 04:19 pm Dec 29, 202304:19 pm

Citroen C3 Aircross rolls on designer dual-tone wheels (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen has announced a price increase for its models in India starting from January. Among the affected vehicles are the eC3 and C3 Aircross. The former sees the most significant increase, with all variants except the base Live model experiencing a uniform hike of Rs. 31,800. Similarly, all variants of the latter, except the entry-level You 1.2 5S, will see a price bump of Rs. 20,800. This change is part of Citroen's strategy to adjust its pricing structure.

Unlike its siblings, the C3 will experience a price reduction

In contrast, the Citroen C3's Shine variants will experience a price increase of Rs. 15,800 starting next year. However, all other C3 variants will see a price reduction of Rs. 18,000. As a result, the price range of the micro SUV will begin at Rs. 5.98 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. This mixed pricing approach aims to cater to different customer preferences and maintain competitiveness in the market.

Citroen aims to appeal to a wider customer range

In summary, Citroen's updated pricing structure for its Indian market reflects a combination of increases and decreases across various models. The eC3 and C3 Aircross will see uniform price hikes, while the C3 Shine variants will experience a smaller increase and other C3 models will see a price reduction.