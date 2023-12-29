Top 4 MPVs expected to launch in India in 2024

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Top 4 MPVs expected to launch in India in 2024

By Pradnesh Naik 02:48 pm Dec 29, 202302:48 pm

The upcoming Kia Carnival will feature an all-LED lighting setup. (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

The Indian MPV market is gearing up for an exciting phase, with upcoming launches from brands like Kia Motors, Nissan, and Lexus. Four models to watch out for in 2024 include the new-generation Kia Carnival, a Nissan MPV based on the popular Renault Triber, an all-electric RV from Kia, and the uber-luxurious Lexus LM. These vehicles cater to various segments, from budget-friendly family car category to high-end luxury options.

2/3

New-generation Kia Carnival and Triber-based Nissan MPV are expected soon

The fourth-generation Kia Carnival is set to replace the recently discontinued third-gen model in India next year. It is expected to sport a 2.2-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine, boasting 198hp of power and 440Nm of torque. The Carnival will go head-to-head with top-spec variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross. In other news, the Renault-Nissan alliance is rumored to be developing a Nissan counterpart for the compact MPV, the Triber. It will likely powered by the same 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, petrol engine.

3/3

All-electric Kia RV and Lexus LM on the cards

Kia Motors has announced plans for an electric RV targeting the domestic market. This upcoming model could be an MPV aimed at families, as competitors focus on SUVs and crossovers during the EV boom. On the luxury side, bookings for the Lexus LM are open in India, with a launch expected soon. The second-generation MPV will be available in 350h four-seater Ultra Luxury variant and 350h seven-seater VIP trims, with prices potentially exceeding Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom).