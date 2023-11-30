Porsche celebrates first 911 Turbo model with a special one-off

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Porsche celebrates first 911 Turbo model with a special one-off

By Pradnesh Naik 03:40 pm Nov 30, 202303:40 pm

One-off Porsche 911 Turbo model rides on blacked-out designer wheels (Photo credit: Porsche)

Porsche has unveiled a one-of-a-kind 911 Turbo to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the original model from 1975. The special edition was showcased at Dubai's Icons of Porsche Festival, thanks to a collaboration between Style Porsche, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, and the Porsche Middle East and Africa regional office. The unique 911 Turbo takes inspiration from the historic 911 Turbo Nr. 1, a gift from Ferry Porsche to his sister Louise Piëch on her 70th birthday.

2/3

Let's look at the history of the Porsche 911 Turbo

The first 911 Turbo, known as the Porsche 930 in the US, boasted an air-cooled engine with a maximum output of 260hp. A few years after its introduction, the engine was upgraded to a larger 3.3-liter displacement, boosting the output to 300hp until 1989. This one-off 911 Turbo is a fitting tribute to the original model, showcasing Porsche's commitment to preserving its rich automotive history while also pushing the boundaries of innovation.

3/3

The design is inspired by 911 Turbo Nr. 1

The special model features a silver exterior, vintage black-and-red Porsche lettering on the doors and side panels, and black five-spoke wheels with polished chrome rings. The original 911 Turbo Nr. 1 had a narrow-chassis 911 Carrera body, a large rear wing, red-colored Tartan fabric, and a 2.7-liter turbo-petrol engine. Patrick Gallas, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Manager for Porsche Middle East and Africa, said the project began with the goal to "create a modern iteration of a car that was truly unique."