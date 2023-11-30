Porsche celebrates first 911 Turbo model with a special one-off
Porsche has unveiled a one-of-a-kind 911 Turbo to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the original model from 1975. The special edition was showcased at Dubai's Icons of Porsche Festival, thanks to a collaboration between Style Porsche, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, and the Porsche Middle East and Africa regional office. The unique 911 Turbo takes inspiration from the historic 911 Turbo Nr. 1, a gift from Ferry Porsche to his sister Louise Piëch on her 70th birthday.
Let's look at the history of the Porsche 911 Turbo
The first 911 Turbo, known as the Porsche 930 in the US, boasted an air-cooled engine with a maximum output of 260hp. A few years after its introduction, the engine was upgraded to a larger 3.3-liter displacement, boosting the output to 300hp until 1989. This one-off 911 Turbo is a fitting tribute to the original model, showcasing Porsche's commitment to preserving its rich automotive history while also pushing the boundaries of innovation.
The design is inspired by 911 Turbo Nr. 1
The special model features a silver exterior, vintage black-and-red Porsche lettering on the doors and side panels, and black five-spoke wheels with polished chrome rings. The original 911 Turbo Nr. 1 had a narrow-chassis 911 Carrera body, a large rear wing, red-colored Tartan fabric, and a 2.7-liter turbo-petrol engine. Patrick Gallas, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Manager for Porsche Middle East and Africa, said the project began with the goal to "create a modern iteration of a car that was truly unique."