Auto 2 min read

Most expensive Volkswagen Golf variant sold out in 8 minutes

By Pradnesh Naik 03:40 pm Nov 08, 202303:40 pm

Volkswagen Golf R 333 rides on blacked-out 19-inch wheels (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Earlier this year, Volkswagen unveiled its most powerful Golf to date, the Golf R 333, with a hefty price tag of €76,410 (around Rs. 67.86 lakh). Despite the steep cost, all 333 units were snapped up within eight minutes. Exclusive to the German market, the Golf R 333 was even more expensive than the technically advanced Audi RS3, which boasts a more robust inline five-cylinder engine.

Special delivery event at Autostadt in Wolfsburg

In honor of the Golf R 333 Limited Edition's successful sales, Volkswagen invited buyers to collect their new vehicles at the Autostadt in Wolfsburg. Over 20 Lime Yellow Metallic Golf R 333s, all with identical specifications were temporarily displayed at the Autostadt.

The hatchback has a top speed of 270km/h

Under the hood, the Golf R 333 is backed by a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that generates 328hp of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque. The mill is paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox with paddle shifters and gets an Akrapovič quad exhaust system. This high-performance hatchback can sprint from 0-100km/h in a swift 4.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of 270km/h.

Future of Volkswagen Golf and GTI model

The petrol-powered Golf R is slated for a mid-cycle refresh in 2024, leaving the door open for additional ultra-premium special editions. The upcoming ninth-generation Golf, set for a 2028 debut, will be an electric vehicle (EV), meaning any potential R model would be free of internal combustion engines (ICE). In partnership with Autostadt, Volkswagen plans to host the GTI Meeting from July 26 to 28 next year as a successor to the now-defunct Wörthersee GTI event.