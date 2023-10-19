Toyota Innova Crysta GX Limited Edition launched: Check pricing, features

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Toyota Innova Crysta GX Limited Edition launched: Check pricing, features

By Pradnesh Naik 01:22 pm Oct 19, 202301:22 pm

Limited-edition Toyota Innova Crysta rides on 16-inch dual-tone wheels (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has unveiled a limited edition version of its popular Innova Crysta MPV in India, just in time for the festive season. The Innova Crysta GX Limited Edition is priced at Rs. 20.81 lakh (ex-showroom) and boasts several styling upgrades over the standard GX trim. Available in Pearl White and Super White colors, both with a black roof combination, this limited edition model is offered in both seven- and eight-seater configurations.

2/3

Styling upgrades and features of the model

Key features of the Innova Crysta's GX Limited Edition include a black roof, silver accents on the fascia, and new dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels. The list of amenities includes remote locking, power windows on all four doors, manual climate control, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and steering-mounted audio controls. It also has a multi-information display, manual IRVM, roof-mounted AC vents, captain seats in the second row, and a rear washer and wiper.

3/3

The limited edition MPV remains mechanically unchanged

The Toyota Innova Crysta GX Limited Edition maintains the same mechanical package as its standard counterpart. It gets a reliable 2.4-liter turbo-diesel engine that generates 148hp of power and 343Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Although it lacks some essential features like six airbags, fog lights, a rear defogger, and a rear parking camera, the limited edition model still offers all the strengths that have made the MPV a favorite among Indian buyers.