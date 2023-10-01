Hyundai achieves record-breaking sales in India this September

The CRETA is one of the most popular SUVs for Hyundai in India (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai is celebrating a record-breaking month as it sold a whopping 71,641 cars in India this September. The South Korean carmaker saw 54,241 units fly off the shelves in India, while 17,400 units were shipped to international markets. SUVs made up over 65% of the company's total sales last month, with models like the EXTER, VENUE, CRETA, ALCAZAR, and TUCSON leading the charge.

Hyundai witnessed strong year-over-year domestic, export growth

Compared to September last year, Hyundai's domestic sales grew by an impressive 9.13%, jumping from 49,700 to 54,241 units. The company's export numbers also skyrocketed by 28.87%, climbing from 13,501 units in September last year to 17,400 units last month. When you combine both domestic and export sales, the automaker's total sales increased by 13.35% year-over-year.

Festive season, impressive SUV portfolio boosted sales

The festive season's upbeat vibes seemingly played a huge part in Hyundai's sales boom. On top of that, the carmaker's already solid SUV lineup got an extra boost from the fantastic customer response to the newly launched Hyundai EXTER. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), revealed that SUVs now make up more than 65% of Hyundai's domestic sales.

Hyundai's COO comments on record sales achievement

Garg couldn't contain his excitement about the record-breaking sales numbers, saying that this September marked a major milestone in Hyundai's history. It achieved its highest-ever total monthly sales since its inception. He also praised Indian customers for their unwavering love and admiration for the brand, which he believes reflects the high standards set by their products in terms of safety and feature integration.