Jeep Gladiator bids adieu with limited-run FarOut Final Edition

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 08, 2023 | 10:03 am 2 min read

Jeep Gladiator FarOut Final Edition features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Jeep)

As Jeep shifts its focus toward launching three new electric vehicles by 2025, the brand has announced the discontinuation of the Gladiator in Europe later this year. To commemorate the rugged pickup, the US-based SUV specialist has introduced the limited-run Gladiator FarOut Final Edition. It is built on the Overland trim and is available to order now. This special edition features unique design elements and is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine.

Unique design elements redefine the FarOut Final Edition

The Gladiator FarOut Final Edition stands out with its 18-inch gloss black granite crystal aluminum wheels, Mopar's three-piece body-colored hardtop with a liner, and blacked-out tubular side steps. Additional features include deep tint glass, black-colored freedom fender decals above the wheel arches, and a metallic FarOut Edition tailgate plaque. Its cabin boasts 'McKinley' heated leather seats and a heated steering wheel for added comfort. It also has a premium nine-speaker sound system from Alpine, along with a subwoofer.

It is backed by a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine

Powering the limited-run Jeep Gladiator is a potent 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine that puts out a maximum power of 260hp and a peak torque of 600Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed 'TorqueFlite 8HP75' automatic gearbox with a 'Selec-Trac' two-speed transfer case.

Jeep plans to go all-electric by 2030

Jeep's parent company, Stellantis, aims to transform it into a pure electric brand in Europe by the end of 2030. As part of this ambitious plan, Jeep will launch three new electric vehicles by 2025 - the Avenger, Recon, and Wagoneer-S. This strategic shift in focus has led to the decision to discontinue the Gladiator in the region, which first went on sale in 2021.

