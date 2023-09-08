New-generation BMW X3 spotted testing: Check design and features

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 08, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

The 2025 BMW X3 will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW's new-generation X3 SUV is set to debut in the global market as a 2025 model. In the latest development, a near-production-ready mule has been spotted doing test runs, in a heavily camouflaged avatar. The luxury crossover, codenamed G45, will sport a modern design without using the oversized kidney grille or split-style headlights. The new X3 will offer gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains, catering to a wide range of preferences among buyers.

It will feature flush-type door handles for improved aerodynamic efficiency

The upcoming BMW X3 will feature flush-type door handles for improved airflow and increased efficiency. Although the prototype had extra layers of disguise on the sides, it's evident that the new X3 will be the new BMW model to adopt this feature. A minor bump in size is anticipated, considering the recently released X1 has also grown significantly over its previous generation version.

Multiple powertrain options will be offered

The next-generation BMW X3 will likely be available with gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Also, its all-electric counterpart, the iX3, will look substantially different by switching to the "Neue Klasse" platform. For reference, the current electric crossover uses the CLAR platform from the ICE-powered X3. Rumors also suggest that a full-fledged X3 M has already been assigned the "G97" codename and is under development.

