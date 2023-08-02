Citroen C3 Aircross to be offered in single 'Max' trim

Auto

Citroen C3 Aircross to be offered in single 'Max' trim

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 02, 2023 | 02:33 pm 2 min read

Citroen C3 Aircross will ride on 16-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen will be launching the all-new C3 Aircross in India soon. It will be offered in a fully-loaded 'Max' trim, packing a 110hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. An automatic gearbox variant is expected at a later date. The car will be available in five-and seven-seater configurations, with halogen headlamps, 16-inch diamond cut alloys, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel.

How will it fare against its rivals?

Positioned in the mid-size SUV segment in India, the Citroen C3 Aircross's sparsely-specced variant with two seating configurations might struggle to compete with rivals such as the Hyundai CRETA and Kia Seltos, which offer a more comprehensive range of features and specifications. Missing feel-good features such as automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, and six airbags could also impact its success.

Pricing will be the key to C3 Aircross's success

Pricing will be crucial for the Citroen C3 Aircross in India. With its limited features, a competitive price tag will be important for the French carmaker to attract potential buyers. Although it will not get an automatic gearbox option at launch, the C3 Aircross does cover the basics right with electrically-adjustable ORVMs, removable third-row seats, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Share this timeline