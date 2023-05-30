Auto

2023 Toyota Vellfire in the works: What to expect

2023 Toyota Vellfire in the works: What to expect

Written by Akash Pandey May 30, 2023, 05:23 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Toyota Vellfire will have a V-shaped taillamp enclosure. Representative image (Photo credit: Toyota)

The next-generation Toyota Vellfire has been previewed in spy shots, ahead of its global debut, which will take place in the near future. The first pictures of the MPV, that have surfaced online, show its complete production-specific avatar at one of Toyota's plants in Japan. The vehicle seems to have retained the design elements of its predecessor. However, its closer inspection reveals numerous changes.

Why does this story matter?

A major revamp for the well-liked Toyota Vellfire MPV is imminent. The new model appears to have continued where the previous one had left off.

It now has updated styling from top to bottom and is supported by the modular TNGA-K platform.

The new vehicle should also be launched in India by next year and rack up decent sales.

What do the images reveal?

As per the pictures, the next-generation Toyota Vellfire will have a single-unit glasshouse, which will neatly merge with the large front quarter glass. The blackened pillars with a chrome outline will give the vehicle a better look. Being the upmarket version of the Alphard, the MPV will also receive more chrome elements than its sibling.

It will have a prominent six-slat grille

The 2023 Vellfire will have a massive six-slat grille, a Toyota badge, an embellished bumper, a larger air inlet, and two-layer headlamps, with the longer one housing the main setup. It will also feature a large spoiler. The MPV will sport a revised bumper with chrome strip, starting vertically below the headlamp and forming a U-shaped pattern, which will be continued at the back.

A 2.5-liter petrol-hybrid engine should fuel the four-wheeler

The interior images are not yet available. However, it is safe to assume that the new Toyota Vellfire will continue to offer several feature-loaded variants and seating options, including the executive lounge option. The MPV is also expected to share its 2.5-liter petrol-hybrid engine with the new Lexus LM. It might be offered in multiple power outputs depending on the market.

Toyota Vellfire: Availability

The new Toyota Vellfire is anticipated to make its global debut in the next few days. However, its India launch may not happen anytime soon. The MPV may be announced here sometime in 2024.